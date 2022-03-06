© Mark Peckmezian/RyanJLane/Getty Images/Facebook/KJN



America's Deep State provoked Russia in Ukraine to cover up its own massive crimes against American citizens which now verge on being fully exposed.

Ukraine is a manageable localized problem in a distant part of the world and Russia is going to manage it.Did "Joe Biden's" handlers actually want to start World War Three? They are the same posse who contrived the Russian Collusion hysteria of 2016-19, then launched Covid-19 — and the even more deadly mass "vaccination" response to it — and have now successfully goaded Russia into cleaning up the international hub of grift and mischief known as Ukraine. One thing established for sure as fact:Where does that leave the so-called president of the US in the current crisis?The scant news coming out of Ukraine is so infected with propaganda that it's impossible to know exactly what's going on there these early days of the Russian invasion. Some interested parties say that Russia is getting its ass kicked by a Ukrainian resistance. More temperate reports suggest that Russian forces are proceeding methodically to capture and neutralize Ukraine's meager military assets. Apparently, Ukraine and Russia [held] a diplomatic parlay at the Belarus border. You might style that as "peace talks," but who knows? There are no real functioning international news agencies anymore.The current CIA-approved narrative wants you to believe that Vlad Putin seeks to reassemble the old Soviet Union and will move next to capture the Baltic States: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania. I doubt this since all those countries have their own cultures rather emphatically hostile to Russia and required onerous operating subsidies from Moscow back in the Soviet day. Ukraine will surely be enough of a burden for Russia going forward.— namely, that there was no other way to stop Ukraine's shelling and mortar attacks against the ethnic Russian population in the DonbasAnd there was no other way to disabuse the USA from the idea that Ukraine should join NATO and thereby become a missile launching base on Russia's border.Western Civ's response so far is to cut off its nose to spite its face. A sidebar to the CIA-approved narrative is that the West should shut-down Russia's export economy in response to their action in Ukraine. Of course, the EU members know that they can't take a pass on Russian oil and natgas, unless they want to eat cold bratwurst and linguini in the dark. But this reality hasn't stopped the USA from militating for that. Likewise, shutting Russia out of the SWIFT money transfer system will only achieve chaos in global trade and international banking — but chaos is what you get with "Joe Biden's" Party of Chaos running things.These are the folks who worked tirelessly to drive America insane since 2016 and now they're capping their "hat-trick" of mind-fuckery with the specter of World War Three.My theory of the case would be as follows:The timing on Ukraine couldn't have been more seemingly fortuitous. America — indeed the whole world — has awakened to the apparent reality thatThe news is out, coming not from the public health bureaucracy but from such unexpected sources aswho collate quarterly death ratesin the bodies they prepare for burial. This comes at the very same time as reports that the, both for the disease itself and for the mRNA "vaccines."is also implicated in approvingOne result of all that is theas the geniuses on Wall Street suss out the mountain range of litigation that looms in the distance.But they must know — and hundreds of appointed and elected officials must know — that the blowback from Covid-19 doesn't stop with mere civil lawsuits butextending to the highest levels of officialdom in many countries. To this day the CDC and state health departments are pushing "vaccines," despite massive mounting evidence that the shots cause organ damage and mess up immune systems at a rate, and to a degree, astronomically above any previous vaccines.that the official standard-of-care using remdesivir and intubation was overwhelmingly likely to kill hospital in-patients.that early treatment protocols using cheap off-label drugs were highly effective and that banning early treatment — to maintain Emergency Use Authorization for killer "vaccines" —as the "vaccines" work their vicious hoodoo on the boosted population, and even the most obdurately spellbound "vaccine" cheerleaders will have to endure such surges of cognitive dissonance that heads are sure to explode.and the longer the US government can feed that monster, and keep it going, the more they can shift the focus off the monumental frauds and homicides they carried out and will be criminally liable for.of course, is theUkraine is a manageable localized problem in a distant part of the world and Russia is going to manage it. The American crisis of confidence in its own operating system is something else.