"We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland decide to supply those planes. I can't speak to a timeline but I can just say we're looking at it very, very actively."

"Poland won't send its fighter jets to #Ukraine as well as allow to use its airports. We significantly help in many other areas."

"These planes are very much needed. And I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer."

The United States is considering sending planes to Poland if Warsaw decides to send fighter jets to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday. Blinken, during a visit to Moldova, saidThe White House said it was working with Polish officials "on this issue and consulting with the rest of our NATO allies," NBC News reported. "We are also working on the capabilities we could provide to backfill Poland if it decided to transfer planes to Ukraine," a White House spokesperson said.The chancellery of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted early Sunday:Blinken's visit to Moldova came after he visited Poland on Saturday,That day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued an urgent appeal for fighter jets Zelensky, who has remained in Kyiv, told the lawmakers that Ukraine needed to secure its skies, either through a no-fly zone enforced by NATO or through the provision of more warplanes, as it continues to fight against Russian forces.Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday warned that that he would view any country that declares a no-fly zone over Ukraine "Zelensky's message is simple: 'Close the skies or give us planes,'"(R-NE) said of the Ukrainian leader's plea.(D-NY) said Zelensky had "made a desperate plea," asking the U.S. to facilitate the transfer of planes from Eastern European allies.The U.S. is considering sendingwhich Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly, The Associated Press reported.However, there appears to bein sending the F-16s to Poland or other East European alliesAccording to the AP,The White House has been contacted for comment.