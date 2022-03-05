© FT montage/Reuters/EPA/AFP/Getty Images



Is Putin's greatest weapon the very instrument that the West is hoping to use against him, namely the assumed strength of the western economy?

Understanding that information was at a premium during wartime more than any other period, Nathan Rothschild set up a network of carrier pigeons to keep him ahead of the pack when it came to intelligence. When the British side unexpectedly won at Waterloo, a Rothschild pigeon flew back to London with the news, ahead of everyone else travelling by boat from Belgium to Britain.



Rothschild promptly sold his gold, bought up British government IOUs, and made the family fortune in the process, substantiating his earlier moniker as the "Napoleon of Finance".

In time of war, talking about money may seem distasteful but the flow of finance, capital and the direction of trade will have as much bearing on the endgame in Ukraine as the movements of tanks.The economic implications of the current conflict can be broken down into three broad areas.over the next few weeks and months, particularly commodity prices. In economics terms,. As well as being the second largest oil exporter in the world, Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter. The prices of energy and food, two of the main components in the West's rate of inflation, will rise. Allied to commodities will be all sorts of financial market gyrations as the news from Ukraine ebbs and flows.There are various types of restrictions, beginning with the mafia boss approach, where the West treats Putin like a mafia don and makes life uncomfortable for the Russian oligarchs whom he has fostered and who in turn bolster him.These sanctions would prevent them from traveling, prevent their companies from trading, and prevent them and their specific companies from accessing capital in foreign markets.Another area of sanctions will bestarving Russia of foreign exchange revenues. Then there are sanctions that will prevent capital market access for all Russian companies, the Russian government bond market and a potential bar on Russian companies and Russian citizens operating the Swift system, which allows Russians to trade overseas.Excluding Russia from the Swift international payments system would effectively isolate the country from the world economy.Are we now hurtling towards a recession, as inflation rises and international demand slows,In the immediate term,which creates opportunities for speculation. Because war causes shortages, the price of some things goes up, while the price of others goes down.Since Alexander the Great, wars - and news about the prospects of faraway conflicts - have driven the mood of financial gamblers. In the Roman forum, wars created all sorts of manias because the aim of the Roman war machine was to colonise foreign land and grant licences to Roman companies to operate as imperially anointed tax collectors in the new territories.We don't appreciate thatwhere rich citizens traded publicly quoted companies. News of war, then as now, drives speculative frenzies. This is what we are now seeing in global financial markets.Maybe the most famous episode of war-related financial speculation was theRight now, in the commodity markets,not only because of the shortage of wheat from Russia but also because fertilisers and farming machinery are dependent on fossil fuels - when the price of one goes up, the price of the other rises too.In terms of the sanctions on Russia, unless China signs up, it's difficult to see them working. Iran has been under full sanctions for years, yet has muddled through.China, the world biggest importer of energy, will happily buy Russian oil and at the same time keep Russia in consumer goods, all the while quite content that the USA and the West are at loggerheads with Moscow. More than 50 per cent of Russia's almost $400 billion (€360 billion) exports are petrol or petrol-related, and now 16 per cent of China's petrol imports come from Russia. By diverting away from the Gulf, China could easily absorb much of the Russian exports that used to go West.Gas is different as most of it is pumped though existing pipelines to Europe.Russia exports about $55 billion worth of gas.However (and here is the weakness of the West's position)and this will get larger if it can't buy German cars or Apple Macs,And its abundant foreign reserves and gold holdings mean it can maintain the rouble's value.The financial sanctions aimed at cutting off Russia from the world economy by removing it from the Swift system would be by far the most damaging for the Russian economy.If the US could seal off the global economy, this might work for the West; 30 years ago, this may have been more achievable, but now everything depends on China.And why wouldn't China support Russia? After all, it has its own eastern Ukraine in Taiwan, which Chinese president Xi Jinping (like Putin with Ukraine) doesn't recognise as a separate country.We are in this for the long haul. The global economy doesn't like a long haul characterised by higher levels of inflation, a compromised Federal Reserve, too much debt and uncertainty about world trade.All the while the presidency of Joe Biden looks more fragile, And with pro-Putin Donald Trump waiting in the wings,