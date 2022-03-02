© Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons



Consistent Leadership

© Bundesarchiv/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons



About the Author:

Scott Ritter is a former U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer who served in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control treaties, in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm, and in Iraq overseeing the disarmament of WMD.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine goes on, the world wonders what the reason was behind such a precipitous act. The pro-Ukraine crowd has put forth a narrative constructed around the self-supporting themes of irrationality on the part of a Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and his post-Cold War fantasies of resurrecting the former Soviet Union.when he addressed the Munich Security Conference and warned the assembled leadership of Europe of the need forbuilt as it was around a trans-Atlantic alliance (NATO) led by the United States.Moreover, far from seeking the reconstitution of the former Soviet Union, Putin is simply pursuingincluding those who, through no fault of their own, found themselves residing outside the borders of Russia following the collapse of the Soviet Union.which conforms to the demands of domestic political imperatives as opposed to geopolitical reality,For decades now, the Russian leadership has been confronting a difficult phenomenon where Western democracies, struggling to deal with serious fractures derived from their own internal weakness, produce political leadership lacking in continuity of focus and purpose in foreign and national security relations.Whereas Russia has had the luxury of having consistent leadership for the past two decades, and can look to another decade or more of the same,One need only reflect on the fact that Putin has, in his time in office, dealt with five U.S. presidents who, because of the alternating nature of the political parties occupying the White House,"It's the economy, stupid" resonates far more than any fact-based discussion about the relevance of post-Cold War NATO.on the important issues of foreign and national security are,The complexities of a balanced dialogue are replaced by amore readily digested by an electorate where potholes and tax rates matter more than geopolitics.Rather than try to explain to the American peoplewith an expanding NATO membership, or the impracticalities associated with any theoretical reconstitution of the former Soviet Union,(he is not)(no such dreams exist).It is impossible to reason with a political counterpart whose policy formulations need to conform with ignorance-based narratives. Russia, confronted with the reality that neither the U.S. nor NATO were willing to engage in a responsible discussion about the need for a European security framework which transcended the inherent instability of an expansive NATO seeking to encroach directly on Russia's borders, took measures to change the framework in which such discussions would take place.through agreements which would preclude NATO membership for Ukraine and distance NATO combat power from its borders by insisting the alliance's military-technical capabilities be withdrawn behind NATO's boundaries as they existed in 1997. The U.S. and NATO rejected the very premise of such a dialogue.By invading Ukraine, Russia is creating(Belarus and Ukraine) thatrepresented by the border separating East and West Germany.Russia has, by redeploying the 1st Guards Tank Army onto the territory of Belarus,The U.S. and NATO will have to adjust to this new reality, spending billions to resurrect a military capability that has atrophied since the collapse of the Soviet Union.And when it does,Vladimir Putin may, in fact, be crazy — crazy like a fox.Text