"Mr. Archer is obviously disappointed with today's sentence, and intends to appeal. It is unfortunate that the judge, who has previously expressed concern that Mr. Archer is innocent of the crimes charged and reiterated that belief today, felt that she was constrained not to act on her independent assessment of the evidence."

Devon Archer was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison by Manhattan Judge Ronnie AbramsBefore being arrested, Archer and Biden sat on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.Biden had no connection to the fraud scheme Archer was convicted for on Monday.— who has maintained his innocence —Following the sentencing, Schwartz said:Archer and his co-defendants were alleged by prosecutors as having purchased more than $60 million in bonds from the Oglala Sioux, which was then used to "build a financial services mega-company" instead of holding the bonds for annuity.In short statements to the judge, Archer and Schwartz said corrupt businessmen had taken advantage of Biden's former business partner to use him in the scam. "He came under the influence of a person he trusted too much and didn't ask enough questions," Schwartz said.Archer called the sentencing and facing down prison time "nothing less than surreal" and said he "was doing too many things at once and not paying enough attention" in regards to the fraud. "I have deep remorse for the victims of the crime," Archer said, adding that he was also distraught about the pain he had caused his friends and family."I'm most sorry for my family and what I've put them through," he also said.Abrams said, noting that the defrauded tribe is one of the most economically disadvantaged in the country.A jury convicted Archer of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities following a 2018 trial.