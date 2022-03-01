© Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Go to the photo bank



"The threat comes from Ukrainian nationalists who use civilians as human shields, deliberately deploy offensive weapon systems in residential districts and intensify shelling of the cities in Donbass."

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted thatRussia's President Vladimir Putin said during a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.While the French head of state expressed hope for the swift resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine via dialogue and talks with Kiev, Putin pointed out that such a resolution would only be possible if Russia's legitimate security interests are taken into account, such asAccording to the Kremlin's press service:Last week, Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine after Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics asked Russia for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against Ukrainian military infrastructure.