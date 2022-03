© Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



Ukraine has agreed to meet Russian officials for peace talks, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Sunday — before quickly admitting he expects any discussions to prove futile.A top Ukraine official adding that the talks are set for Monday. Zelensky said in a statement:But within hours of making the announcement, Ukraine's defiant president openly questioned the chances of success in his latest video address.He was not alone in his pessimism.told reporters Sunday thatThe US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN's State of the Union:The planned talks — which Ukraine's ambassador to the US told CNN were set for Monday — cameone of the Kremlin's main allies and one of the nation's from where Russian troops swept in from Thursday.Lukashenko promised that "all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation's travel, talks and return."Belarusian state television has said the peace talks would occur atRussian President Vladimir Putin has said his delegation is already in Belarus.Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, stressed that"President Zelensky made a decision to defend the country," she said of the leader who acknowledged he was likely Russia's No. 1 target. "So he's in Kyiv, with the armed forces, with people with Ukraine, defending the country," she said.She noted that it is hard to deduce how seriously Putin is taking any peace talks given that he launched and is continuing his "full-fledged war" against Ukraine. Putin on Sunday also ordered Russian nuclear forces to be put on high alert over unfounded claims of NATO threats.Markarova told CNN: