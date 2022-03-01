hail
After an overwhelming day of humidity and heat, the storm broke into Rosario with great force and hail fell in some sectors, as well as in towns such as San Lorenzo, Roldán, Funes and Ybarlucea.

After a day of full sun, around 5:00 p.m. the sky darkened in Rosario and very extensive thunder was heard announcing the great storm that was coming. Minutes later, a downpour flooded many streets in moments, while hail fell in some parts of the city, particularly in the west.


There were many reports of large stones falling in Fisherton, while in Montevideo and Francia, as soon as the first hits of hail were felt on cars, motorists rushed to take refuge in a service station. It also hailed in the north of the city, in the area of ​​La Florida and Nuevo Alberdi.

Large stones were also recorded in San Lorenzo, Roldán, Funes, Ybarlucea and Fray Luis Beltrán, among other towns around Rosario.

