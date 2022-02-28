"DSA reaffirms our call for the US to withdraw from NATO and to end the imperialist expansionism that set the stage for this conflict. While the failures of neoliberal order are clear to everyone, the ruling class is trying to build a new world, through a dystopic transition grounded in militarism, imperialism, and war. Socialists have a duty to build an alternative. Much of the next ten years are coming into view through this attack, no war but class war."The DSA's members who are elected leaders include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
The Democratic Socialists of America put out a statement placing some blame for the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the United States.
Military vet and former Staten Island Democratic Congressman Max Rose tweeted:
Others thought differently: "Now is the time to double down on our alliances, particularly NATO, to send economic and military aid to Ukraine, and to comprehensively punish Russia with crippling and unprecedented sanctions," he added.
Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat running for governor, tweeted in response:
The DSA did condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demanded immediate diplomacy and de-escalation to resolve this crisis. It responded:
"We stand in solidarity with the working classes of Ukraine and Russia who will undoubtedly bear the brunt of this war, and with antiwar protestors in both countries and around the world who are calling for a diplomatic resolution."The DSA said the invasion is an "illegal act" under the United Nations Charter.
"There is no solution through war or further intervention. This crisis requires an immediate international antiwar response demanding de-escalation, international cooperation, and opposition to unilateral coercive measures, militarization, and other forms of economic and military brinkmanship that will only exacerbate the human toll of this conflict."
