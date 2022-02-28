© Marcus Lam/Los Angeles Times



All that matters to most people here is that both sides would stop. Both sides are hurting people.

What follows is a series of updates from my long-time personal assistant, Katya. She's smart, thoughtful, and totally honest.Forget the propaganda you see on twitter or Fox/CNN/MSNBC. If you want to know what it's really like to be in the middle of the mess in Ukraine, listen to what Katya has to say:It is true thatAt the same time there's an opinion that drafting regular untrained people doesn't make sense, it is just for the sake of "doing something".There are at least three types of Ukrainian "armed forces" right now. One isthe other isthat consist mainly of people with deeply nationalistic ideas, and third one isthat were formed over the past few days. Those who sign up for this third group areAccording to some news reports,There was a report earlier today that one of those "territorial defense" groups shot a family in Kiev that was driving by in their car - supposedly they wanted the car to stop and it didn't, possibly the driver sped up because he was afraid of people with guns trying to stop them, in response the group killed everyone while the car was on the move because they might have been a "sabotage group".Another report said that- for some reason they thought these were Russian soldiers and fired. I don't know how true this is, and this is not from the official news, but then the official news is unlikely to report things like that.instead of warning the civilian population to get food and stay inside, are saying things like:This is what they are telling people through the media.Something else is thatso that the Russians would shoot back into the residential areas, or hoping that they won't since these are residential areas.This morning a fragment of something fell onto an apartment building in Kiev.Russian news says that it was a piece of a Ukrainian airplane mistakenly shot by Ukrainian forces...Yesterday morning when I saw the news about RussiaI thought it was fake. Then I checked the Russian news and it appeared to be true.Russia says the goal is "demilitarization and denazification" of the territory.Russia answers by asking - why couldn't you say that same thing two days ago.The latest news is that Russia and Ukraine are trying to agree on the time for the talks. Possibly both sides are trying to buy time to advance further / keep positions to have more up their sleeve when they meet... but it's hard on people on both sides.----"Katya, this information is extremely useful. Would you mind putting this in essay format for me to share?"I'm not much of a writer... and it would be just difficult to be writing about these things right now... I'll just share what I'm hearing.but before thatAs of yesterday,to "anyone who wants to protect the city from occupants". These "anyone" are mostly younger people, and based on some videos from these past three days - they shoot people so easily as if they were playing a computer game.Anyone who's outside during the curfew hours is considered an intruder and they are allowed to shoot. So these are civilians with guns are prompted to be killing Russian troops. If Russian troops respond to their fire and kill some of them, it will be all over that Russians are killing civilians.According to the official report this morning,In other words, he'd rather have this mess going on than have a delegation go to a 'hostile country'.Russia in its turn would like to get rid of the threats that might be coming from Ukraine's territory, technically it doesn't want NATO troops located on its border but Ukraine kept insisting. So it's possible that neither are interested in talks at the moment. (The most recent report about an hour ago, however, said that the Ukrainian delegation is supposedly going to Minsk.)Both Russian and Ukrainian news are full of propaganda, so it's difficult to know what's going on. For example, there isUkrainian news reported that all soldiers positioned on the island were killed by Russian forces. Russia said that about 80 soldiers surrendered, are alive, were taken captive and brought to Sevastopol, and posted a video. Yesterday Ukrainian news said that the soldiers 'might be alive'.Then there is the building hit in Kiev on the 25th I had mentioned,regular people have no way of knowing.- Ukraine says it's aRussia says it was hit by aand regular people have no way of knowing. But there were reports that the Ukrainian side had a missile system positioned next to that building. (I'm not strong on military terms, so this may not be an accurate name for what was there.) So the missile might have been a response to their shooting.It is true that some of the Ukrainian forces are positioned in the midst of apartment buildings.in different places across Ukraine and he's been doing live streams these past three days checking and sharing that information. Yesterday during the stream he was receivingand the people were asking him to publicize this information and ask the troops to move away. A couple of hours later the equipment was still there (according to reports) but they eventually moved it closer towards the evening.Probably not all, but some do. As I had mentioned, there are at different types of armed forces in Ukraine, and some of them are not really controlled by the government. Probably just the regular army is.There were some reports that inby (by Ukrainian side), and there was a video circulating yesterday wheresupposedly these were people trying to evacuate from Mariupol (city controlled by Ukrainian forces), and again there is no way to know who really did that, and highly likely no one will be held responsible.During the night. It would make sense that the missile is Russian, since the storage is a strategic object. At the same time in 2015 there was a fire at the same location.The Ukrainian side hassupposedly to hinder Russian transport. During one of the such "controlled" explosions five civilian cars fell from the bridge, four injured and a child died.The other case I had mentioned wherethinking they were intruders, briefly came up in the news yesterday but now I can find just this mention. It was a family of five, the parents and one child killed, two children in hospital.On Friday,It was the same day decision. Money became instantly unaccessible to the clients. In other words, during the time like now, the government chose to close access to funds for its citizens, and didn't give even a few hours of warning.and announcements inside stores are asking people to bring empty glass bottles. TV and some officials are telling people thatFirst, how can they be asking things like that of civilians with no training, this is almost as if trying to get them killed. Second,and the probability of mistakes is high. It's not WW2 when telling who's German and who's not was easy.with so many guns out it is dangerous to be on the roads, this creates shortage of drivers. This createsincluding deliveries for hospitals. So more people suffering because of this mess.We are not even trying to follow the world news right now, protests, sanctions against Russia, etc. as it doesn't seem to matter.Russia took the visible step by entering Ukraine's territory. But it's not possible to say that Ukraine didn't do anything to provoke it.It seems kind of simplistic to think that Russia wants to restore the USSR or Russian empire.According to them it means destruction of military infrustructure and getting rid of nationalistic military groups. This is not to justify Russia in any way.The latest example was the president talking about restoring the nuclear status, at the Munich conference. The Russian media blew up at once saying that yes, Ukraine has the technologies and potential to do it and it's about to become even more dangerous for us now.Back in 2014, before Crimea and Donetsk/Lugansk independence referendums, Ukraine's new leadership's rhetoric was that Russian nationals and Russian language should be eradicated from Ukraine's territory. Of course this made the people want to separate from the government that wants to eradicate them, and Russia was quickly there. Was this short-sightedness on Ukraine's part to be taking that stand, or was this done intentionally...regular people have no way of knowing.At some point early on,mostly by cultural means, but more importantly,- Georgian Soviet Socialist Republic, Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, etc.Supposedly the goal of this was to contrast from the Russian empire, and show that all nations are now free to live according to their own ways as "brothers" within the USSR. They also introduced "nationality" graph in passports. Russian empire documents didn't have that graph, if I'm not mistaken, everyone was just a Russian citizen.After the USSR fell apart,of practically all post-soviet countriesSo what's going on has deeper roots.Nationalistic groups in these countries are used to suppress anyone who's not "patriotic". For example, present-day Kazakhstan has so-called "language patrols" that go around and harass people who speak Russian in public places - store ladies for example, make videos of that, call the police to report that fact.Not so long ago the same thing was happening here quite a bit - by law, employees of stores, restaurants etc are required to speak Ukrainian, and some customers were actively reporting employees who spoke Russian to them, there is a fine for that.----There is an official report that some prisoners will be let out, armed, added to battalions.- people taking shelter in the metro at the time are still down there not able to leave, no food, cold.who were not able to leave. Reports about moms with little kids sitting in the basements, no food, kids getting sick.Supposedly the countries agreed on the talks but they still have not started.----In some places, dialysis, insulin and other medicine-dependent people not able to get what they need. Fuel shortages, dangerous to be on road, curfews, destroyed infrastructure - shortages.