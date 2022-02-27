Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Ukrainian president demands a full refund of the millions in bribes paid to the Bidens
Thu, 24 Feb 2022 20:20 UTC
Thu, 24 Feb 2022 20:20 UTC
"What do you think we actually thought Hunter Biden was a savvy businessman? You think he was worth all the money we paid that jackass?" Zelensky said in an exclusive phone interview with Genesius Times. "We even bought one of his god-awful paintings. You think we actually liked his art? Give me a break!"
Biden responded in a press release, "What do you think this is Amazon dot com? No refunds, sucker. Nada!"
It is estimated that corrupt officials in Ukraine funneled over $115 million to the Bidens since Biden was sworn in as vice president under Barack Obama.
Zelensky said he and his team "are going to make decisions in the coming hours, in the coming days, based on what's in the best interest of them to get that money back," Zelensky added. "Right now, I feel like it was just about the worst investment ever."
Zelensky also threatened to remove all their Biden coins from Ukrainian circulation.
"We should never have issued a Biden coin in the first place," Zelensky said.
- Incredible 5,000-year-old stone 'drum' found in prehistoric grave of 'cuddling' children
- This ancient Roman ceramic pot was probably a portable toilet, study finds
- Preventing third WW: Corporate driving forces behind the crisis in Ukraine are the same ones for World Wars I, II
- Solar tsunami hit Earth 9,200 years ago
- Black Death mortality not as widespread as long thought
- Merging Waltz: Caltech finds two supermassive black holes set to collide, warping space & time
- Searching for earthquakes in the Ionosphere
- University of Oxford researchers create largest ever human family tree
- Strange 'superionic' matter could make up Earth's inner core
- Astronomers map mysterious element in space
- The reign of the dinosaurs ended in spring
- Zuckerberg reveals AI projects to power Metaverse
- Don't track me bro: 'Altruistic' magpies found to help each other remove monitoring devices
- Metal clouds and liquid gems spotted in the atmosphere of hot Jupiter WASP-121 b
- In a world-first, researchers record the brain waves of a dying patient
- Organic compounds found on Ceres
- New experiments seem to confirm that fish have self-awareness
- How lizards keep their detachable tails from falling off
- Scientists use sounds waves to turn fat-derived stem cells into bone cells
- Balkanatolia: the forgotten continent that sheds light on the evolution of mammals
- New insights into the formation of brown dwarfs
- Ancient megafloods tilted direction of Earth's crust - study
- Geologists map 9.0 magnitude quake's impact on the Cascadia subduction zone
- Two comets plunge to their death
- Sunlight can help dissolve oil into seawater - study
- 1 dead in avalanche in Colorado
- Shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 10 (UPDATE)
- 'Rain bomb' hits Australia's northeast, killing seven in floods
- World Snow Wrap February 25 - Dry spell breaks in US, solid snow falls in Europe, good conditions in Canada and massive falls in Japan
- Several ski resorts in Colorado reporting up to 45 inches of new snow in 72 hours
- Japanese ski area closes chairlift because it snowed too much with over 700 inches for the season so far
- Storm dumps 22 inches of snow on Lake Tahoe ski resort
- Flagstaff hit by foot of snow, snarling traffic and delaying schools
- 45 killed in 3 months in accidents while clearing snow in Japan
- Michigan's Upper Peninsula buried under feet of snow following record-breaking storm
- 4-year-old boy dies after pit bull attack in Baytown, Texas
- Storm floods streets, drags cars and people are rescued in Umuarama, Brazil
- Thousands of dead fish have washed up on beach in Chile - and no one knows why
- Cyclone Emnati lashes Madagascar - 4th tropical cyclone in a month
- Baby dolphins, porpoises and seals wash up dead on Welsh beaches after storms
- Bolivia - 4 killed, 20 feared missing after floods in Tarija
- Australia - Deadly flash floods in Queensland after 300mm of rain in just 6 hours
- Lightning strikes kill two women in Namibia
- A bone-numbing blast: Storm wallops central US with heavy snow, wind chills near 50 below
- Juhyos: Japan's enchanting 'snow monsters' emerge again and attract thousands of tourists
- Meteor fireball over California on February 25
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on February 23
- Meteor fireball over England on February 21
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and others states on February 19
- Meteor fireball over Spain (Feb. 18)
- Meteor fireball over Texas on February 18
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and Indiana on February 15
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on February 14
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Feb. 14)
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and New Mexico on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Nebraska and other states on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on February 11
- Meteor fireball over Kentucky and other states on February 11
- Fireball caught on camera in Alta, Norway on February 10
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on February 8
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Montana and Idaho on February 4
- Meteor fireball over Washington and other states on February 4
- Meteor fireball over England on February 5
- How to End Vaccine Mandates — A History Lesson
- Best of the Web: Oopsie: Pfizer vaccine is reverse transcribed intracellularly into the genome of human cells in as fast as 6 hours upon exposure, study
- Mosquito-borne Japanese encephalitis warning in Australia after strain found in pigs
- German health insurer reveals 'alarming' underreporting of vaccine side-effects
- More autopsies needed to explain COVID vaccine deaths
- Sanofi, GSK to seek approval for non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccine
- Is the omicron variant leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID?
- SOTT Focus: MSM Ignores Elephant in The Room, Gives Ridiculous Reasons For Major Increase in Vaccine-Related Health Conditions
- 19 people die of water-borne leptospirosis in Fiji, amidst increase in dengue fever cases in western part of country
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Trucker Protest Shut Down: Fascism Wins?
- The Current State of Knowledge Regarding Ivermectin's Effectiveness Against Covid-19
- Author of 'Sickening' explains how Big Pharma broke American healthcare
- EU 'demonising' red meat by linking it to risk of developing cancer, says minister
- Cary Watkins confirms embalmer Richard Hirschman's story about the telltale blood clots
- New Zealand's pandemic of the fully vaccinated: Up to 100% of Covid-19 hospitalisations are among the fully vaccinated according to official data
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Covid-19 Exploitation of Africa
- Public Health Child Abuse: Masks, fear and harmful vaccines
- Flashback: Some COVID-19 vaccines could increase risk of HIV, researchers warn
- Pfizer accused of pandemic profiteering as profits double
- Did a Johns Hopkins study 'prove' lockdowns don't work? What we know so far
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Flashback: Are Psychopaths Attracted to Other Psychopaths?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
Alexander Zakharchenko, the first Prime Minister of the Donetsk People's Republic
Quote of the Day
Comrade Wolf knows who to eat, and he eats without listening to anyone.
- Vladimir Putin
