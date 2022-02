© ESO/L. Calçada

The object in space that showed evidence of the future collision is called a quasar. Quasars are galaxies' active cores, where a supermassive black hole sucks material from a disk that surrounds it. The supermassive black hole in some quasars produces a jet that travels at almost the speed of light.Two huge black holes will merge in 10,000 years, causing repercussions throughout the universe, newly published research by Caltech astronomers has revealed.Furthermore, the two bodies are relatively close, with a distance of only 1,950 astronomical units (roughly 50 times that of our Sun and Pluto).PKS 2131-021, the quasar observed in the current study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, belongs to a subclass of quasars known as blazars, which have a jet pointed toward Earth. Quasars are known to have two supermassive black holes surrounding them, but obtaining direct proof of this has been challenging, according to the scientists.Although galaxy mergers are widespread, the authors claim thatOne of the study co-authors, Tony Readhead, Robinson Professor of Astronomy, Emeritus described the findings as a "good detective novel," given that they had been monitoring the brightness of over 1,000 blazars when they came upon an unusual case in 2020.Then, the team asked themselves whether there was observation data on this quasar from before 1980 to prove or disprove a pattern in its motion.Most, if not all, galaxies, including our own Milky Way, have massive black holes at their centers. When galaxies collide, their black holes "sink" into the newly created galaxy's center, eventually merging to form an even more enormous black hole.As the black holes spiral closer to one other, they disrupt the fabric of space and time, causing gravitational waves, which was first predicted by Albert Einstein more than a century ago.