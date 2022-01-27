© NASA via globallookpress.com



"Stripped nuclei can have repeated formation episodes, where gas falls into the center of the galaxy and forms stars. And other star clusters can get dragged into the center by the gravitational forces of the galaxy."

"The stellar velocities... [give] us direct evidence that there's some kind of dark mass right at the center. If it's in a stripped nucleus, then there must already be a black hole present, left as a remnant from the smaller galaxy that fell into the bigger one."

"We know big galaxies form generally from the merging of smaller galaxies, but these stripped nuclei allow us to decipher the details of those past interactions."

An intermediate-mass black hole located in the nearbyfills a 'large gap' in the understanding of the cosmic objects.Astronomers have discoveredin the nearby Andromeda Galaxy. The "intermediate mass" object isThe findings, published recently in the Astrophysical Journal, show that the object has a mass 100,000 times greater than the Sun. This makes it smaller than supermassive black holes located at the center of galaxies, but larger than the stellar black holes formed when stars explode.Using observational data from thethe researchers identified the intermediate black hole (IMBH) in a massive star cluster (called B023-G078) that is more than 6 million times the mass of the Sun. The authors argue thatDescribing these clusters as the "dumping ground for a bunch of different stuff," study co-author Anil Seth said:Combining the Gemini North data with images from the Hubble Space Telescope, the team modeled the black hole's light profile - noticing thatAs well, the stars at the center were moving at the highest speeds.Lead author Renuka Pechetti said:The researchers are now hoping to examine more stripped nuclei that could hold similar IMBHs, with Seth noting that the finding "fills the gap" between previous detections of supermassive and stellar-mass black holes.