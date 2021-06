© Gabriel Pérez Díaz, SMM/IAC and Dylan Nelson/Illustris-TNG



They are the hot-headed tyrants that drive the evolution of the cosmos. Black holes so large, so powerful, the energy spilled from their swirling cloaks can define the landscape of nurseries and graveyards of stars in the galaxy surrounding them.A team of astronomers and astrophysicists from around the globe have uncovered signs that the supermassive black holes in the hearts of many galaxies not only affect the distribution of stars in their own immediate surroundings but shape those of nearby galaxies as well."Surprisingly we found that the satellite galaxies," says astronomer Annalisa Pillepich from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy.In recent years, it's become increasingly clear that the violence raging in the crowded nuclei of huge galaxies is more than capable of carving the cosmic landscape into zones of famine and feast.While astronomers continue to figure out the processes involved in determining the fate of individual galaxies, Pillepich and her colleagues decided to look further afield. They relied on the product of a project called Illustris-TNG, which models various physical processes to simulate galaxy formation.Comparisons between the simulation and actual galaxies swirling together under the pull of dark matter supported the idea that the quenching effect of a galaxy's nucleus could reach far out."Just as with the observations, the Illustris-TNG simulation shows a clear modulation of the star formation rate in satellite galaxies depending on their position with respect to the central galaxy," says Pillepich.Yet the researchers argue that far from being counterintuitive, this galactic wind should carve out low-density bubbles in surrounding space, a hypothesis supported by the Illustris-TNG simulation. The diffuse bubbles could potentially protect orbiting galaxies from quenching effects, allowing them to blossom with baby stars where others fizzle.There is also an alternative possibility that can't be ruled out."We cannot in fact exclude a different scenario, whereby the star-formation activity of the satellites is enhanced rather than their quenching suppressed," the researchers write in their report Fine-tuning simulations with better data and collecting more observations could reveal which of these explanations - if either - best explains the boom or bust of galactic families as ruled by their tyrannical lords.This research was published in Nature