We like to think of ourselves as unique. That conceit may even be true when it comes to our cosmic neighborhood: Despite the fact thatThe problem is, our best theories of planet formation — cast as they are from the molds of what we observe in our own backyard — haven't been sufficient to truly explain how planets form. A new study, however, published in Nature Astronomy in February , demonstrates that by taking magnetism into account, astronomers may be able to explain the striking diversity of planets orbiting alien stars.It's too early to tell if magnetism is the key missing ingredient in our planet-formation models, but the new work is nevertheless "a very cool new result," said Anders Johansen , a planetary scientist at the University of Copenhagen who was not involved with the work.But the radiation blasts more easily vaporized elements and compounds — various ices, hydrogen, helium and other light elements — out into the distant frontiers of the star system, where they form gas giants such as Jupiter and Saturn and ice giants like Uranus and Neptune.But a key problem with this idea is that for most would-be planetary systems, the winds spoil the party. TheWithin just a few million years, this matter either tumbles into the host star or gets pushed out by those stellar winds into deep, inaccessible space.For some time now, scientists have suspected that magnetism may also play a role., partly because of the difficulty in including magnetic fields alongside gravity in the computer models used to investigate planet formation. In astronomy, said Meredith MacGregor , an astronomer at the University of Colorado, Boulder,, coming either from the star itself or from the movement of starlight-washed gas and dust. In general terms, astronomers know that magnetic fields may be able to protect nascent planets from a star's wind, or perhaps stir up the disk and move planet-making material about. "We've known for a long time that magnetic fields can be used as a shield and be used to disrupt things," said Zoë Leinhardt , a planetary scientist at the University of Bristol who was not involved with the work. But details have been lacking, and the physics of magnetic fields at this scale are poorly understood."It's hard enough to model the gravity of these disks in high enough resolution and to understand what's going on," said Ravit Helled , a planetary scientist at the University of Zurich. Adding magnetic fields is a significantly larger challenge.In the new work, Helled, along with her Zurich colleague Lucio Mayer and Hongping Deng of the University of Cambridge, used the PizDaint supercomputer, the fastest in Europe, to run extremely high-resolution simulations that incorporated magnetic fields alongside gravity.Taken together,. And while these simulations only examined the formation of gassy worlds, in reality those prototypical realms can accrete solid material too, perhaps becoming rocky realms instead.Altogether, these simulations hint that magnetism may be partly responsible for the abundance of intermediate-mass exoplanets out there, whether they are smaller Neptunes or larger Earths."I like their results; I think it shows promise," said Leinhardt. But even though the researchers had a supercomputer on their side,. "This is more a proof of concept, that they can do this, they can marry the gravity and the magnetic fields to do something very interesting that I haven't seen before."The researchers don't claim that magnetism is the arbiter of the fate of all worlds. Instead,in the planet-forming potpourri. In some cases, it may be important; in others, not so much. Which fits, once you consider the billions upon billions of individual planets out there in our own galaxy alone. "That's what makes the field so exciting and lively," said Helled: There is never, nor will there ever be, a lack of astronomical curiosities to explore and understand.