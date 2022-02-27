Victorians are being warned of possible cases of Japanese encephalitis in the state, after several animals were treated for the virus in the past month.However,Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the disease can be very serious and even life threatening.he said in an update issued on Sunday."People with these symptoms, including suffering a loss of co-ordination, disorientation, generalised weakness and in some cases issues with movement which can last for years."The virus is spread through mosquito bites andAnyone working or camping in country Victoria is being warned to use mosquito repellent and cover up with loose-fitting clothing.Older people and those aged under five who are infected are at higher risk of developing serious illness.