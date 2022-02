© AFP 2022 / JOHN THYS

Prince Andrew earlier settled a lawsuit filed by alleged Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who testified that she was raped by the royal when she was 17. The Duke of York agreed to pay an unspecified amount to the accuser's charity, stating in a court filing that he regretted his association with the convicted pedophile."He is down, he is broken," the outlet cites a source who served with the disgraced royal during the Falklands War as saying.The source went on to insist that he recalled the royal being "not a bad person", despite "a few entitlement issues".According to the individual quoted by the publication, the royal, who has not been convicted of anything, has already paid "quite a heavy price" for the scandal.Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) had claimed she was trafficked out by the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the prince on three occasions when she was 17 and a minor by US law.The first time was purportedly at the London townhouse of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former lover and associate, who was herself convicted in a New York courtroom on 29 December of recruiting and grooming underage girls for sexual encounters with the disgraced financier between 1994 and 2004.The second time, in early 2001, was supposedly at Epstein's New York mansion, and the third time was on the tycoon's private island in the Caribbean. Epstein, a former friend of the Duke of York, was convicted of sex offences in 2008 and died in a Manhattan prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.Giuffre had been seeking unspecified damages.Giuffre, 38, said to be "very, very pleased" with the settlement , is to dismiss the case upon receiving the settlement, reportedly worth up to £12million, with a non-disclosure agreement stopping her from continuing to tell her side of the story.