After years of tolerating violence and bullying by Kiev regime, Moscow decided to retaliate vigorously.Before that, the Kiev regime was given a week to stop a new wave of aggression against civilians in the DPR, LPR. The Russian Army began to retaliate along the entire front line.Russian MRLS systems shelled Ukrainian fortified positions in the direction of Mariupol while warehouses of the 92nd Brigade of the AFU explode in Kharkiv and explosions were recorded at Boryspil airport (Kiev), which the day before received many planes with military aid from NATO countries. Russian Air Defense Forces shot down the Ukrainian Bayraktar.Access to the maritime borders of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov were blocked. A Russian amphibious assault was launched near Odessa from a tanker and helicopter aviation. All Ukrainian naval forces are destroyed or rendered unusable.Throughout Ukraine, cruise and ballistic missiles destroy military infrastructure and strategically important facilities.