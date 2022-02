Logistics and freight-forwarding giant Expeditors International has shut down most of its operations systems after being targeted in a cyberattack, the company said.The effects on the Seattle-based company's operations have been widespread."While our systems are shut down, including but not limited to arranging for shipments of freight or managing customs and distribution activities for our customers' shipments," Expeditors said in a statement Sunday.The company said it was investigating the attack as it worked to restore its systems. It did not give an estimate when normal operations might resume."The situation is evolving, and we are working with global cybersecurity experts to manage the situation," the company said.Expeditors ( NASDAQ:EXPD The company warned that the cyberattack "could have a material adverse impact on our business, revenues, results of operations and reputation."Expeditors addressed the attack on Tuesday when it reported its fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday, but provided no additional information.The company did not respond to American Shipper's questions about the attack.Intel 471, a cybercrime intelligence firm, warned in a November report that cybercriminals had been trying to sell network access of multiple transportation, logistics and shipping companies. Cybercriminals could use network access to stage ransomware attacks that could disrupt the global supply chain.The company subsequently warned its partners and customers that they could be targeted by scammers.