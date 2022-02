© AFP / NOAH SEELAM

Memoree Joelle is a writer and constitutional conservative living in Los Angeles.

I'll never forget the most valuable lesson I learned during my first year at university, taught to me by a literature professor who had fled the USSR: All totalitarian regimes throughout history have shared one key trait - they control all knowledge. This is essential to their success, because if you can't control what information the public can access, then you can't effectively control a population.Freedom must be fought-for and preserved in a variety of ways but, if you don't first know how to think, you won't even recognize when your freedom is being taken away in the first place.In free countries, people can access public information, share knowledge, exchange ideas, and openly debate. This is all crucial, since being able to pose contrary ideas that go against the mainstream narrative is the foundation for creativity, invention, and progress in every field, from philosophy to physics.Without this freedom, there would be no personal computers, or start-up companies. We wouldn't have advances in medicine or engineering. We would be nothing more than submissive human capital to a tyrannical state - much like North Korea, for example, where independent media is banned and citizens are subject to a one-party, one-man rule. It is a country in perpetual stagnation and darkness, quite literally.It started with relying on Google to answer our questions, and then we let Netflix 'binge watching' become our public pastime.The blind submission to authority during Covid was a major wake-up call for me - and I hope for many - that losing our right to question the mainstream narrative is a dangerous and slippery slope to the loss of all freedom.There is no such thing as 'the science' and science is not meant to be followed, but studied. There are scientific conclusions we have reached, of course, like the existence of gravity, but no real scientist would ever advocate dismissing skepticism, even of the most widely accepted theories.It took questioning "the science" to end it.To end the lockdowns and finally to speak out against them, it took the efforts of those willing to go against the narrative. But they had to first know how to think about what was happening, not to sit back and passively accept what they were told.I'll never forget a Forbes article from 2020 that warned we must never "do our own research." That should be left to the experts. You know, the people who know better than you. Now, please understand that I don't mean to suggest that medical degrees and years of scientific research don't matter, or that anyone can be a self-appointed doctor.In much of the Western world, we are still mostly free (although we need to fight harder to preserve it).