New guidance for police, teachers and social workers states that parents should not be automatically told if their children are having sex before the age of 16.
Instead, the policy says that if a young person is in a "safe and mutually respectful" relationship, their "confidentiality" should be respected.
The change has been blasted by family campaigners and the Catholic church.
The row follows on from the controversy surrounding the SNP's hated 'sex survey' for school children.
Although the guidance still recognises the legal age of consent as 16 - and those aged 13 to 16 would still be committing an offence - it also states teenagers will not be automatically considered at "risk of significant harm," reports the Mail on Sunday.
Instead, factors such as age or whether alcohol or drugs were involved will be considered. Whether there is a "power imbalance" or whether grooming, bribing or coersion is involved will also be taken into account.
Comment: Given the amount of woke grooming that is considered acceptable these days, this isn't reassuring.
The guidance says: "If sexual activity is taking place/has taken place within a safe and mutually respectful relationship, then confidentiality should generally be maintained as there is a high threshold for when the duty of confidentiality should be outweighed.
"The facts and circumstances of each case must be carefully considered before deciding if the public interest favours the disclosure of confidential information."
It adds: "Information may lawfully be shared where there is an overriding interest which outweighs the duty of confidentiality. Overriding confidentiality must be justified and proportionate, taking into account the nature and probability of risk to the young person and/or others.
"The child's wishes and feelings must be heard and taken into account. The reasons for decisions made (for instance, in relation to information sharing) must be recorded."
However, the Family Education Trust says the rules now make the legal age of consent "effectively" 13.
Piers Shepherd of the Trust told the MoS: "This guidance, while acknowledging that the age of consent is 16, effectively ignores it in practice as long as it is taking place in a safe and mutually respectful relationship.
"It is effectively a charter for underage sex. The whole emphasis on confidentiality shows scant respect for parents who are principal legal guardians.
"If a young person under 16 is involved in sexual activity, it raises serious health and safety concerns. Parents are best placed to shield children from the harmful effects of underage sexual activity."
Comment: There is a strong push to remove any notion of parental rights in the family structure. It's been going on for decades, and those engaging in it know exactly what they're doing.
A spokesman for the Catholic Church described the guidance as "morally bankrupt" and said it "entirely ignores the statutory protection given to children and should be revised immediately".
He added: "Believing children are equipped to make moral judgments about how they behave sexually fundamentally undermines child protection. The sheer hypocrisy is highlighted by the fact that the Scottish Government requires applications for the new free bus travel card for young people to be made by a parent, if the young person is under 16."
The Scottish Government has defended the guidance, which is included in its 276- page National Guidance for Child Protection in Scotland 2021.
A spokesman said: "This non-statutory guidance does not conflict in any way with the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009, which maintains the age of consent at 16.
"The law continues to make clear that society does not encourage sexual intercourse in young people under 16. It does not, however, follow that there are child protection concerns in all cases.
"Overriding confidentiality must be justified and proportionate, taking into account the nature and probability of risk to the young person and/or others. The child's wishes and feelings must be heard and taken into account."
But Meghan Gallacher, Scottish Conservative spokeswoman for Children and Young People, said: "Maintaining clear and robust age of consent regulations is crucial to protecting children from potential abuse.
"It is vital for children's safety that guidance on this is as straightforward as possible. Any grey or contradictory areas could result in child safety being impacted."