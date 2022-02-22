As Vladimir Putin delivered his belligerent, fact-bending lesson on Ukrainian history, Joe Biden was huddled with his defence secretary, secretary of state, and top general.
Shortly afterwards, White House officials struggled to say whether Mr Biden believed Russia sending "peacekeeping" forces into the separatist areas of Donetsk and Luhansk constituted an "invasion". A senior Biden administration official said:
"Russian troops moving in would not itself be a new step. Russia has had forces in [that] region for the past eight years. They're apparently now making a decision to do this in a more overt and open way."The immediate US response was for Mr Biden to sign an executive order banning investment and trade by Americans to or from the rebel Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic. But officials emphasised those sanctions were distinct from the "devastating" ones Mr Biden has said are "ready to go" in the event of a Russian invasion.
Mr Biden's apparent decision that Mr Putin's move was not an "invasion" was attacked by Republicans, some Democrats, and former intelligence chiefs.
James Clapper, Barack Obama's former Director of National Intelligence, said:
"For me, when any Russian troops march into any part of Ukraine, on any pretext...if it quacks like a duck, it's an invasion."
"In my view this is an invasion. This is not a peacekeeping operation, it's no such thing. We should not cooperate with Putin's fiction. Its time to react."Karl Rove, the Republican strategist, described the limited sanctions announced by Mr Biden as "laughable" and "ridiculous".
The White House did say there would be further sanctions, in coordination with allies, on Tuesday, and made clear it did view Mr Putin's move as a prelude to an invasion.
Indeed, the Russian leader's angry 57-minute speech was regarded as vindication for Mr Biden, and for US intelligence.
In recent weeks some, including the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, had suggested that warnings of an "imminent" invasion, emanating from the White House, had been hyperbolic.
Immediately after the Russian president's diatribe Mr Biden called Mr Zelensky. Then, he telephoned Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz. In each case, the US President may have said: "I told you so."
Mr Putin's speech showed that peace never stood a chance, and that those who tried to reason with him, like Mr Macron, were on a fool's errand. The speech was cast in historical terms, and showed that the Russian leader's mind was made up long ago. He discarded his usual mask of inscrutability and finally, angrily, laid his cards on the table.
Ukraine "never had a tradition of genuine statehood" and was "in full and in whole created by Russia. Bolshevik, Communist Russia to be precise," It was "Vladimir Ilyich Lenin's Ukraine."
For Mr Putin, the speech marked a crossing of the Rubicon.
After watching it in Washington a US official said:
"We believe this made clear his true intentions. He made clear he views Ukraine historically as part of Russia. This was a speech to the Russian people to justify a war."
Asked on Monday night what the "exact line for invasion" was, a senior US official said: "We are going to observe and assess what Russia does in the hours ahead."
The reasoning of Mr Biden and his officials was that the Russian move into the breakaway enclaves was not a "further invasion," which would trigger the harshest sanctions, because Russia already had forces there.
But, wherever the US ends up determining the invasion line to be, there now seems little doubt there will be one.
Retired US general Keith Kellogg, Mike Pence's former national security adviser, said:
"Everything before today [Mr Putin's speech], throw it away. We're in a brand new game. Russia has proved itself to be a very aggressive adversary, and the game has changed right now.If Ukraine resisted Mr Zelensky would "lose his army." he said.
"He [Mr Putin] is just waiting to take Ukraine apart militarily. I think he wants to take the eastern third and leave a rump state."
David Petraeus, the former US Army general and former CIA Director, said there could be a "Russian example of 'shock and awe'."
But, ultimately, Mr Putin would risk finding himself in a quagmire like the Soviet Union sank into in Afghanistan, with the West supplying a Ukrainian insurgency.
Gen. Petraeus said he had been talking to the Ukrainians in recent days and they were "determined to fight". He said:
"He [Mr Putin] has to be reflecting on the Soviet experience in Afghanistan. They [the Ukrainians] know they'd take enormous casualties in the early hours of an invasion but they are ready to fight on."
