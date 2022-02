© Anadolu



"Russian troops moving in would not itself be a new step. Russia has had forces in [that] region for the past eight years. They're apparently now making a decision to do this in a more overt and open way."

"For me, when any Russian troops march into any part of Ukraine, on any pretext...if it quacks like a duck, it's an invasion."

"In my view this is an invasion. This is not a peacekeeping operation, it's no such thing. We should not cooperate with Putin's fiction. Its time to react."

"We believe this made clear his true intentions. He made clear he views Ukraine historically as part of Russia. This was a speech to the Russian people to justify a war."

"Everything before today [Mr Putin's speech], throw it away. We're in a brand new game. Russia has proved itself to be a very aggressive adversary, and the game has changed right now.



"He [Mr Putin] is just waiting to take Ukraine apart militarily. I think he wants to take the eastern third and leave a rump state."

"He [Mr Putin] has to be reflecting on the Soviet experience in Afghanistan. They [the Ukrainians] know they'd take enormous casualties in the early hours of an invasion but they are ready to fight on."

US military leaders warn of potential Russian 'shock and awe' to follow...Shortly afterwards,A senior Biden administration official said:The immediate US response was for Mr Biden to sign anBut officials emphasised those sanctions were distinct from the "devastating" ones Mr Biden has said are "ready to go" in the event of a Russian invasion.Mr Biden's apparent decision that Mr Putin's move was not an "invasion" was attacked by Republicans, some Democrats, and former intelligence chiefs.Barack Obama's former Director of National Intelligence, said:a Democrat congressman who sits on the House foreign affairs committee, said:the Republican strategist, described the limited sanctions announced by Mr Biden as "laughable" and "ridiculous".on Tuesday, and made clear it did view Mr Putin's move as a prelude to an invasion.Indeed, thewas regarded as vindication for Mr Biden, and for US intelligence.In recent weeks some, including the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, had suggested that warnings of an "imminent" invasion, emanating from the White House, had been hyperbolic.Immediately after the Russian president's diatribe Mr Biden called Mr Zelensky. Then, he telephoned Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz. In each case, the US President may have said: "I told you so."Mr Putin's speech showed thatand that those who tried to reason with him, like Mr Macron, were on a fool's errand. The speech was cast in historical terms, and showed that the Russian leader's mind was made up long ago.After watching it in Washington a US official said:However, the White House wasAsked on Monday night what the "exact line for invasion" was, a senior US official said:The reasoning of Mr Biden and his officials was that thewhich would trigger the harshest sanctions, because Russia already had forces there.But, wherever the US ends up determining the invasion line to be, there now seems little doubt there will be one.Mike Pence's former national security adviser, said:If Ukraine resisted Mr Zelensky would "lose his army." he said.the former US Army general and former CIA Director, saidBut, ultimately, Mr Putin would risk finding himself in a quagmire like the Soviet Union sank into in Afghanistan, with the West supplying a Ukrainian insurgency.Gen. Petraeus said he had been talking to the Ukrainians in recent days and they were "determined to fight". He said: