Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have groomed certain politicians such as brand new de facto dictator Justin Trudeau[1] and notorious bank account freezer Chrystia Freeland[2] of Canada, as well as 2-year experienced dictator Jacinda Ardern[3] of New Zealand and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel,[4] among others, to help create a dictatorship world.[5] This would have seemed a not so credible claim until what happened earlier in Australia and New Zealand and in Germany, and what just now happened quickly in Canada, accelerating over recent days. Canada was a partial democracy, and suddenly now seems to have become a full-on dictatorship, as had previously happened to Australia and New Zealand, as well as Germany and Austria.
This important analysis by political commentator Naomi Wolf of Trudeau's coup, a hemisphere-shattering event,[6] is strikingly different than most other analyses of new COVID era tyranny that I've read, because it takes a long forward view of what is likely to happen next, based on what has just happened in Canada, as Canadians and the world are blindsided by the fully exposed power grab of this sudden coup. Wolf reminds us of the tragic histories of democracies that fell to dictatorship and the order of events that have become a pattern. Next up, in a worst case scenario, either Parliament arrests Trudeau, or Trudeau arrests opposing members of Parliament, if history is any guide. In other countries the war between liberty and tyranny is ongoing, but has now arrived at fulminant and decisive events in at least the above five countries.
Very oddly, dictatorship is not loathed, nor even much feared, by all who live in democracies. Although most of us seem to various extents opposed to the idea of dictatorship, mask and vaccine wannabe tyrants are paraded before the MSM cameras and interviewed at length about how they would like to impose certain medical treatments and to obstruct the respiration of people whom they've never even met. People who grew up comfortably in peaceful democracies seem to have forgotten to read Douglass, Solzhenitsyn, Orwell or Kafka or to learn from the experiences of Gandhi, King and Mandela. After all, relatively few of us in North America are descendants of people who escaped Nazi Germany or the Soviet Union or South African apartheid. For example, Harvard University, which used to show signs of intelligent life, has now invited one of the world's most repugnant fascists, Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, to give their commencement address this spring.[7] And even here on Substack, arguably now the most intellectually robust of social media, there are people who insist that their friends and relatives who bought into the COVID mask/lockdown/vaccine narrative are really intelligent people who simply fell in with a bad crowd. Well, no, I'm sorry, but there is no working intelligence left in someone who lets journalists and politicians practice medicine on them with a suffocation device and a brand new genetic experiment.
But the majority of the people now seem to be somewhat restless. Masks have chafed enough faces, injured enough internal organs,[8] rotted enough teeth, fouled enough breath (bacterial overgrowth and dysbiosis)[9] and sickened enough kids that the general public is now tiring of them. The COVID vaccines reek of vast numbers of dead and wounded,[10] and are now proven to have negative efficacy.[11] The public has tired so much of COVID restrictions, that the party identified with them, the Democrats, have gone dramatically underwater recently, and now look vulnerable to electoral defeat.
Although we have seen that there has been some retreat on mandates by tyrants, there is a counter-current though to the retreat of fascism that must be examined closely. As CA gov Gavin Newsom, another Schwab protegé,[15] announces that COVID will now become endemic,[16] will he attempt to sneak tyranny into the endemic part? In other words, COVID is no longer a temporary emergency, because that would allow his claims to emergency dictatorship to end at some point. No, now that COVID is endemic and we must learn to live with it, he may be attempting to make his tyranny entrenched. "This pandemic won't have a defined end. There's no finish line." Meanwhile, California children are still forced to wear masks in schools, and goalposts have moved countless times.
How much more creeping tyranny will the citizenry tolerate? Will we arrive to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's scenario?
[from The Gulag Archipelago]
"And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn't love freedom enough. And even more - we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward."[17]Or will we reject the horrific forced medication, cattle-branding, digital ID, asset-seizing, imprisonment/quarantine-for-any-ridiculous-reason "reset" dystopia that Klaus Schwab envisions in the pronouncement, "You will own nothing, and you will be happy"?
I am rejecting all of it right now. Chicken shit parasites.