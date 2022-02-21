© Kyodo



Heavy snow hit northern Japan on Monday, disrupting air and railway traffic, with weather authorities warning of more blizzards as well as high waves for the region and also some eastern parts of the country.Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. canceled more than 140 flights to and from Hokkaido and elsewhere, while Hokkaido Railway Co. suspended all train runs to and from JR Sapporo Station.in Sapporo and other areas of Hokkaido in the morning, accounting for over 70% of the some 1,230 daily train services on average in the region.With areas near Sapporo expected to receive up to 50 centimeters of snow by Tuesday morning, more train services may be affected. The Hokkaido capital had seen snowfall of 11 cm in 24 hours through 6 a.m. Monday, according to the Meteorological Agency.In Tobetsu, Hokkaido, an accident involving seven vehicles, including a tanker, left two men with minor injuries, local police said.Hokkaido and the northeastern Tohoku region expect maximum wind speeds of 126 kph, while ocean waves could reach up to 6 meters in height, in Hokkaido, Tohoku and Hokuriku, according to the agency.