© Antshrike



A "beautiful" bird of prey never previously documented in the United States has been spotted in Texas, drawing crowds to a wildlife preserve in the state's southern tip to see it with their own eyes.The eye-catching bat falcon is likely an entirely unfamiliar sight to anyone outside of its home range of Central America and Mexico, but photos shared by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service show the black, white and copper bird perched on a tree at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, near McAllen."Everyone that can catch a glimpse is looking at this bat falcon right now," USFWS said in a Facebook post. "This is the first recorded time that a bat falcon has ever been seen in the U.S.!" "Texas beauty, for sure!" one person commented on the post."Gosh, he's sleek," wrote another.The dark feathers at the top of the bat falcon's head are reminiscent of a mask. That, in combination with its name, had some suggesting the bird could have come to Texas not only to eat dragonflies, but also perhaps to fight crime."Bat falcon sounds like a lesser known super hero," a comment read."What a cool looking bird." But a desire for vigilante justice probably isn't why this bat falcon came farther north than it ever has — and this lone falcon might be the first of many.