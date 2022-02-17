Society's Child
Chris Cuomo fired after CNN learned of alleged sex attack during office 'lunch': report
Jesse O'Neill
New York Post
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 00:55 UTC
New York Post
Wed, 16 Feb 2022 00:55 UTC
The accusation was made to CNN lawyers in December hours after Cuomo was suspended for advising his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, how to dodge his own sexual harassment accusations, according to the New York Times. The CNN host was fired days later.
The unnamed accuser had come forward after Chris Cuomo was suspended from the network on Nov. 30 for helping Gov. Cuomo try to beat back the multiple allegations that ultimately ended his political career, the report said.
"Jane Doe" had long been disgusted by the similarities between the Democrat's accusers' plight and her own, employment lawyer Debra Katz reportedly said.
Chris Cuomo, 51, had invited the "young" worker to his office for lunch on the pretext of giving her advice on obtaining full-time employment at the network in 2011, according to the report.
When the woman arrived, there was no food, and the anchor badgered her for sex, the letter sent to CNN lawyers on Dec. 1 reportedly said.
When she declined his advance, he reportedly attacked her, the letter alleged.
Five years later, as #MeToo accusations surrounded news anchors like Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer, Chris Cuomo contacted his accuser to do a flattering piece about her then-employer, according to the article.
His outreach was an attempt to "'test the waters' and discourage her from going on the record about his sexual misconduct," Katz reportedly wrote.
Multiple friends and former co-workers said the accuser had told them Cuomo made unwanted passes at her, according to the paper.
In an interview with the paper, the accuser said she was "haunted" by the parallels between her experience with Chris Cuomo and the accusers of the former governor, and soon hired a lawyer.
The woman was "deeply traumatized," and would remain anonymous so as not to become "a pawn in an internecine war between [Jeff] Zucker, Chris Cuomo and CNN," Katz reportedly wrote in the letter to CNN, which led to the swift dismissal of the anchor.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Forbes columnist says he was 'canceled' over Anthony Fauci coverage
- Now he's done it: Trudeau accusing Jewish MP of 'standing with swastika' a new low
- Chris Cuomo fired after CNN learned of alleged sex attack during office 'lunch': report
- Sunlight can help dissolve oil into seawater - study
- Still no answers on the CIA's unconstitutional mass surveillance of Americans
- NYT backs the truckers now? 'Allowing nonviolent protest important in polarized society,' reminds Trudeau he supported farmers blocking highways in India
- Firearms may be planted in Ottawa to discredit protest, convoy organizers warn
- UK gov't pressured anti-fraud Lord to drop efforts to tackle financial crime
- The parents have spoken: Woke San Francisco school board members ousted in landslide recall vote
- Celebrities Can Go Maskless At The Super Bowl But Your Kids Still Have To Wear One At School
- Activism uncensored: The Freedom Convoy
- Rex Murphy: Trudeau's monumentally misguided emergency measures are an insult to Canadians
- 'What's happening in Donbass is genocide' - Putin
- Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre
- Best of the Web: House Judiciary member's query about Jan. 6 inmates goes ignored by Dept. of Corrections
- Ex-Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets
- How we became what we despised: Turning the West into a new Soviet Union
- Dishonesty is a bad business plan
- The January 6 pipe bombs look like another FBI hoax
- Gender-neutral teachers: Don't say Mr and Mrs, schools told
- Now he's done it: Trudeau accusing Jewish MP of 'standing with swastika' a new low
- Still no answers on the CIA's unconstitutional mass surveillance of Americans
- UK gov't pressured anti-fraud Lord to drop efforts to tackle financial crime
- Rex Murphy: Trudeau's monumentally misguided emergency measures are an insult to Canadians
- 'What's happening in Donbass is genocide' - Putin
- Best of the Web: House Judiciary member's query about Jan. 6 inmates goes ignored by Dept. of Corrections
- How we became what we despised: Turning the West into a new Soviet Union
- Dishonesty is a bad business plan
- The January 6 pipe bombs look like another FBI hoax
- One of the Five Eyes has blinked over China
- Russia's Lower House of Parliament asks Putin to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions
- Trudeau's totalitarian turn
- Troll master: Zakharova asks 'Please announce the schedule of our 'invasions' for the coming year. I would like to plan a vacation"
- Globalists are coming for your cars, your cash, and your bodily integrity, and if they succeed they will own everything - 'We are all truckers now'
- Durham probe has 'accelerated', with more people 'cooperating,' coming before grand jury
- Russia collusion hoaxer Jake Sullivan can't be trusted to evaluate threats after fabricating them for political gain
- The frightening breadth and unaccountability of the deep state
- Editorial: Trudeau has gone too far
- Best of the Web: Killing Us Softly: Klaus Schwab's "Great Narrative" For The Global Borg
- Systemic voting problems in Delaware County PA, more extensive than first believed
- Forbes columnist says he was 'canceled' over Anthony Fauci coverage
- Chris Cuomo fired after CNN learned of alleged sex attack during office 'lunch': report
- NYT backs the truckers now? 'Allowing nonviolent protest important in polarized society,' reminds Trudeau he supported farmers blocking highways in India
- Firearms may be planted in Ottawa to discredit protest, convoy organizers warn
- The parents have spoken: Woke San Francisco school board members ousted in landslide recall vote
- Celebrities Can Go Maskless At The Super Bowl But Your Kids Still Have To Wear One At School
- Activism uncensored: The Freedom Convoy
- Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre
- Ex-Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets
- Gender-neutral teachers: Don't say Mr and Mrs, schools told
- Best of the Web: 7 ways men live without working in America
- Personal data of Freedom Convoy donors leaked
- SOTT Focus: FDA Official Exposed by Project Veritas: Biden Regime Plans ANNUAL Covid Mass Vaccination of ALL Americans
- Freedom protesters double down after Trudeau invokes unprecedented emergency powers, threatens bank accounts
- Ottawa Police to freedom protestors: 'Leave the area now' or face arrest
- We have never been more vulnerable, and the stage has now been set for a complete and total economic collapse
- Cressida Dick resignation: Metropolitan Police Federation says it has 'no faith' in London Mayor Sadiq Khan
- Crime spikes force schools to reinstate resource officers as defund movement collapses
- Mayor Adams fires 1,430 NYC workers for refusing to get COVID vaccine
- Moderna stock crash: Losses top $140B as insiders sell millions of dollars in shares
- Incredible 5,000-year-old stone 'drum' found in prehistoric grave of 'cuddling' children
- This ancient Roman ceramic pot was probably a portable toilet, study finds
- Preventing third WW: Corporate driving forces behind the crisis in Ukraine are the same ones for World Wars I, II
- Solar tsunami hit Earth 9,200 years ago
- Black Death mortality not as widespread as long thought
- 'They used axes to spare the ammo': How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
- Evidence of Europe's first homo sapiens found in French cave
- Northern Ireland police were involved in 'collusive behaviours' in 11 loyalist murders during the Troubles, Ombudsman finds
- Mass graves mystery shows the danger of the politics of hysteria
- Human spines mounted on sticks found in 15th century graves in Peru, and archeologists think they know why
- Tattoos were for criminals and outcasts in ancient Greece
- Best of the Web: Anti-Putin Russian outlet fact-checks Putin's claim that Lenin conspired with the US to break up Russia into smaller countries... and finds it to be true!
- Tangled tale of NATO expansion at the heart of Ukraine crisis
- A comet impact 13,000 years ago may have reset ancient civilizations
- Genetic marker discovered for descendants of Robert the Bruce clan
- Oldest Buddhist temple discovered in Pakistan
- Comet's fiery destruction led to downfall ancient Hopewell
- Ancient Maya's sacred groves of cacao trees discovered
- 18,000 inscribed sherds documents life in ancient Egyptian city of Athribis
- New Anne Frank book sparks scandal in Netherlands: Claims family was betrayed by Jewish collaborator
- Sunlight can help dissolve oil into seawater - study
- Astronomers find largest radio galaxy ever
- 'Invisible' earthquake caused mysterious 2021 tsunami, scientists find
- Newly discovered 'encrypted peptides' found in human plasma exhibit antibiotic properties
- Drugs have dangerously polluted the world's rivers, scientists warn
- Flashback: ACE2 isn't solely responsible for Covid-19, which explains a lot
- 1.5 million-year-old fossil found in Israel rewrites 'Out of Africa' theory
- Apple forced to make changes to its AirTag product following privacy and stalking complaints
- First observation of a quadruple asteroid: Third moon detected around 130 Elektra
- NASA probe glimpses surface of Venus
- Vatican Observatory announces discovery of 'trans-Neptunian object'
- We finally understand how black holes can release powerful flares
- Nuclear-fusion reactor smashes energy record
- Minor geomagnetic storm brings 40 recently launched Starlink satellites crashing down to earth
- Silver and chemicals found in wine and chocolate used to create antimicrobial textile coating
- Electromagnetic 'tug-of-war' lights up Jupiter's upper atmosphere
- Chimpanzees observed treating wounds of others using crushed insects
- Hidden magnitude-8.2 earthquake source of mysterious 2021 global tsunami
- World 1st: Hope for paralyzed as Israeli lab spinal cords restore mice mobility
- 'Supermountains' stretching across entire supercontinents controlled the evolution of life on Earth
- Record-breaking rogue wave recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island
- Mudslides and floods kill at least 38 people after 26cm (10 inches) of rain falls in just 3 hours on the city of Petropolis, Brazil
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala
- Lightning strike kills 3 choir members in Zambia
- The intense dry spell in the US west is worst 'megadrought' in 1,200 years, new study says
- Cyclone Dovi floods Vanuatu & New Caledonia before hitting New Zealand
- Over 16,000 affected by floods in West Kalimantan, Indonesia
- Hundreds of families evacuate floods in Atlántida, Honduras
- Famous Kashmir trout stream vanishes into sinkhole
- Rare waterspout phenomena in Eastern Cape, South Africa
- Sea temperatures at the Great Barrier Reef haven't increased in 150 years, newly uncovered data show
- Tornado hits Morales, Guatemala
- Dozens rescued after flash floods in Muscat, Oman
- Floods affect thousands in Minas Gerais and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
- Rare pygmy sperm whale dies after stranding on Taiwan's west coast
- Giant whale shark washes ashore on Thumba beach in Kerala, India
- 100,000 killed by lightning in the 52 years between 1967 and 2019 in India as number of strikes rise sharply
- Death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai rises to 121 in Madagascar
- Lightning strikes kill 5 people and a herd of cattle in Namibia
- Five-year-old killed in elephant attack in Kerala, India
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and Indiana on February 15
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on February 14
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Feb. 14)
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and New Mexico on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Nebraska and other states on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on February 11
- Meteor fireball over Kentucky and other states on February 11
- Fireball caught on camera in Alta, Norway on February 10
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on February 8
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Montana and Idaho on February 4
- Meteor fireball over Washington and other states on February 4
- Meteor fireball over England on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on February 2
- Meteor fireball over Turkey on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Pakistan and India on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on January 27
- Stunning meteor fireball over Morocco (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 30)
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Covid-19 Exploitation of Africa
- Public Health Child Abuse: Masks, fear and harmful vaccines
- Flashback: Some COVID-19 vaccines could increase risk of HIV, researchers warn
- Pfizer accused of pandemic profiteering as profits double
- Did a Johns Hopkins study 'prove' lockdowns don't work? What we know so far
- Lassa fever confirmed in two people in England, not seen in country for 10 years
- Life insurance payouts skyrocket 258% as post-vaccine deaths rapidly accelerate
- Researchers identify osteoarthritis 'pain pathway'
- Flashback Best of the Web: South Sudan confirms outbreak of vaccine-derived polio
- New study shows none of the participants inoculated with COVID-19 became seriously ill, half didn't even become infected
- Pfizer & FDA lose battle in court and ordered to release all vaccine safety data
- Best of the Web: Robert Malone: Regarding the defense medical epidemiological database data dump
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Induced AIDS and the Return of HIV
- Indefinite rollout of mRNA vaccines in the coming years: 20 pathogens including HIV, influenza & many more!
- CDC admits natural immunity more protective than vax, yet hypes ICU, other perils for unvaxxed kids
- Best of the Web: Cancers coming back with a vengeance is very common after the COVID vax
- COVID spike protein and myocarditis study: The Covid 'vaccine' is a spike protein initiator
- Highly virulent HIV variant found circulating in Europe
- Covid is now no more deadly than the flu, Case Fatality Rate shows
- Israeli study offers strongest proof yet of vitamin D's power to fight COVID
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- US men's curling team disqualified after drug test reveals obscene levels of raw masculinity
- Celebrities assure nation they were wearing hi-tech invisible masks only rich people know about
- Joe Rogan agrees to only spread CDC-approved misinformation
- City of Jericho moves to make it illegal to blow horns
- Clarence Thomas surprised to hear how important black representation on SCOTUS is to man who viciously tried to destroy him
- Man being devoured by hungry sharks tries apologizing to them
- Trudeau Orders All Geese Rounded Up And Shot For Honking In Solidarity With Truckers
- Amber alert issued for missing Canadian
- Biden promises to replace retiring quarterback Tom Brady with a woman of color
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
- Trudeau claims truckers only hate him because he's black
- Polite Canadian truck drivers ask evil, tyrannical government to 'please restore our freedoms if you don't mind, eh'
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
Alexander, 17, can't breathe at a protest against Jacinda Ardern's tyrannical government in Wellington, New Zealand, 12 February 2022
Quote of the Day
The nationalist not only does not disapprove of atrocities committed by his own side, but he has a remarkable capacity for not even hearing about them.
- George Orwell
Recent Comments
The economic and financial decline, as well as the social decline of all the West known up to now, is in total implosion, I would say that it is...
I wonder if this satire is based on some real-life events...
Russian President Vladimir Putin defeats the United States and its allies in the battle for post-Soviet space. This view was expressed in an...
Hear, hear ... Are they afraid of an armed conflict ?!?
Israel, in the event of an escalation in Ukraine, wants to receive assistance from Russia in the evacuation of its citizens, reports the Axios...
Comment: The Cuomos are a family of scumbags.
See also: