Chris Cuomo allegedly attacked a female ABC News temp worker when she denied his proposition for sex during a "lunch" in his office, it was revealed on Tuesday.The accusation was made to CNN lawyers in December hours after Cuomo was suspended for advising his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, how to dodge his own sexual harassment accusations, according to the New York Times . The CNN host was fired days later.Chris Cuomo, 51, had invited the "young" worker to his office for lunch on the pretext of giving her advice on obtaining full-time employment at the network in 2011, according to the report.His outreach was an attempt to "'test the waters' and discourage her from going on the record about his sexual misconduct," Katz reportedly wrote.Multiple friends and former co-workers said the accuser had told them Cuomo made unwanted passes at her, according to the paper.The woman was "deeply traumatized," and would remain anonymous so as not to become "a pawn in an internecine war between [Jeff] Zucker, Chris Cuomo and CNN," Katz reportedly wrote in the letter to CNN, which led to the swift dismissal of the anchor.