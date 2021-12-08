The book, which was originally titled Deep Denial, had been slated for release in fall of 2022 through the William Morrow imprint Custom House.
"Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book," a William Morrow spokesperson said.
According to a description from the publisher, Cuomo's book was set to be "a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality."
Cuomo was terminated by CNN on Saturday, with the channel citing both his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as an allegation of harassment at a previous job. On Monday, Cuomo also said he would leave his daily SiriusXM radio program.
As it happens, HarperCollins, which would have been the publisher of Cuomo's book through its Morrow label, is owned by News Corp., a company controlled by the Murdoch family, which also own Fox News Channel. Fox News even has its own book label, Fox News Books, through HarperCollins.