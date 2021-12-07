Society's Child
Joe Rogan blasts CNN as 'f*ckin propagandists' after Chris Cuomo's firing
The Post Millennial
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 18:59 UTC
As the scandal involving Chris Cuomo, his brother, and sexual harassment allegations heated up last week, Joe Rogan slammed the network that would go on to fire Cuomo as "f*cking propagandists."
Cuomo was fired from CNN on Saturday over allegations of journalistic ethics violations for helping his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, as he was facing a sexual harassment scandal that led to his resignation as New York's governor.
Rogan said that CNN fired Cuomo "for a weird reason. I mean, not weird. Like, ethically I get it because he helped his brother. I don't know how he helped his brother. Like, what did he do? Did his brother was getting they were people were accusing him of sexual harassment. And so did he, like, do research on the people — is that what he did?"
"I remember reading he texted someone who like knew of the situation, 'like what do you got on someone?'" Derek from MPMD replied.
"Oh that's it?" Rogan asked. "He should have used Signal. Or call the guy. I mean, he probably didn't think anything of it. He probably did it on instinct. But yeah, he's done. What does a guy like that do when you get fired from somebody?"
"I thought that guy was like immune to everything," Derek said.
"Well, I think CNN is realizing that their ratings are dogsh*t," Rogan said. "And that having these highly polarizing editorial personalities like Stelter and Don Lemon. And you know, Michael Malice is f*cking hilarious. You know what he did? He put up, he goes, now the Chris Cuomo has gone, who's the alpha male over at CNN, and he put up a poll, and everybody said Anderson Cooper. I think Anderson Cooper came in first."
"I personally, maybe maybe this is just my bias. I want the news," Rogan said, "I want objective news. I want someone to tell me, what are the facts of what's going on and what's happening? I don't want your ideological slant. I don't want this left wing propaganda network, which is what CNN has become. The way I look at CNN now is so differently than the way I looked at CNN 15, 20 years ago. I used to look at them as like, 'this is how I get the news. This is unbiased, professional news. They're going to tell me what's happening in Pakistan and what's happening and you know, Mogadishu, this these are this is these are the real journalists that are telling you the news.' Now I look at them I go you f*ckin propagandists like, what are you, the right arm of Pfizer, like what are you doing? You know, it's just a I think there's a market for Real News. And it's really hard to find that now. It's really hard, especially outside of independent sources."
"Yeah," Derek agreed. "And I guess if you're trying to even take a balanced approach to things like are even going to be they're going to be censored to the point where you can't even be a news outlet to begin with?"
Cuomo was fired on Saturday after he had initially only been suspended. At issue was that during his brother's sexual harassment scandal, Cuomo, who claimed he had been behaving ethically in covering his brother, counseled Andrew Cuomo, and looked into those women who had made the allegations.
As the week wore on, additional claims were rumored to have come forth that Chris Cuomo had also been subject to allegations of sexual harassment.
