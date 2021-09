© Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com



A former ABC executive producer has accused Chris Cuomo of sexually harassing her at a 2005 work party after he grabbed her butt in front of her husband and co-workers — and he later called it a "hearty greeting."Shelley Ross, a veteran TV journalist, detailed the June 2005 incident at an Upper West Side bar in a New York Times op-ed Friday.She said Cuomo sent an email in the aftermath telling her he was "ashamed" — but quickly tried to show his actions were different from an actor accused of doing the same to a stranger on the street.Ross said she was working as an executive producer of an ABC entertainment program at the time, but had been Cuomo's boss on ABC's "Primetime Live" just prior.Cuomo then sent Ross an email an hour later with the subject title: "Now that I think of it ... I am ashamed.""So pass along my apology to your very good and noble husband ... and I apologize to you as well, for ever putting you in such a position."Next time, I will remember the lesson, no matter how happy I am to see you."Ross's accusations followed allegations of bad behavior during his time as an ABC News correspondent that were detailed earlier this year in Ira Rosen's memoir "Ticking Clock," about his decades working at CBS's "60 Minutes" and ABC's "20/20" and "Primetime Live."In the book, Rosen recounted how Cuomo once allegedly sought a favor in return for reporting on a story being pitched to him by an "openly gay" producer. "To drive the point home, he put his hand on [the man's] thigh and held it there," Rosen wrote.The man "turned red, but said nothing," Rosen wrote, adding, "That son of a bitch Cuomo, I thought, he is definitely going to go far in this business."Ross, in her op-ed, questioned whether Cuomo was ashamed because of his actions or only because her husband witnessed it. She also claimed Cuomo tried to "legally differentiate" his behavior from that of Slater.Cuomo said in a statement regarding the allegations: "As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature. It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it."The prime-time CNN personality was among a handful of people consulting the disgraced former governor as he tried to salvage his career in the wake of the attorney general's bombshell report accusing him of sexually harassing 11 women.There were widespread calls for CNN to fire the younger Cuomo in the aftermath.Ross suggested in her op-ed that Cuomo escaped accountability during the 2005 incident and again in the wake of his involvement in the disgraced governor's scandal this year.She specifically noted Cuomo's decision to wear a t-shirt with the word "truth" emblazoned across it when he was photographed in the Hampton's over Labor Day weekend just after Gov. Cuomo resigned.She also referenced Cuomo's on-air admission back in March that he would no longer be covering or interviewing his brother amid the scandal, telling his CNN viewers: "I have always cared very deeply about these issues and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that."She also ripped CNN, saying it was unclear if the network was "interested in accountability."CNN declined to comment beyond Cuomo's statement."If Mr. Cuomo and CNN management don't think he crossed a serious line, one that warrants consequences, I know he crossed a line with me," Ross said.