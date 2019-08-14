CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is facing backlash after suggesting that calling an Italian "Fredo" is equivalent to the N-word.Cuomo, 49, made the comparison after someone called him "Fredo," a reference to the weak character from The Godfather."It's a f---ing insult to your people. It's an insult to your f---ing people. It's like the N-word for us," He added.While many on social media have differed on whether or not Cuomo responded appropriately, he was condemned widely for comparing the name to the N-word.Similarly, former National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch mocked Cuomo by remembering that he also insisted "fake news" is "as bad as the N word."Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that Cuomo "grotesquely compar[ed] 'Fredo' to the N word."Fox News host Sean Hannity, by contrast, defended Cuomo, arguing that the man who called him Fredo "is being a jackass in front of [Cuomo's] family" and that Cuomo "has zero to apologize for," though he did not address the comparison itself.