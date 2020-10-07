© Reuters / Mike Blake



CNN presenter Chris Cuomo was ripped for muting a clip of Donald Trump's return from hospital to the White House — and quickly reminded he'd published his own dramatic "re-entry"-to-life video after being diagnosed with Covid-19."This president is a walking lie," Cuomo announced in his Monday-night monologue, accusing Trump of irresponsible comments on the Covid-19 pandemic. He slammed footage of Trump's return to the White House and said he would not air it with audio because it was "propaganda" intended to project an image of strength."How much bullsh*t do you need in your life?" he asked viewers."He's not stronger than I am!" Cuomo added, referencing the time in April during which he, too, was sick with the virus.During his Monday rant, the CNN host also blasted Trump for taking off his mask on the White House balcony, and likened his behavior to drunk-driving. "You want a metaphor? You've got a president who's a drunk driver who's pushing others to drive drunk," he said.Not everyone was angry at Cuomo for his outburst against the president, however. Trump's critics thought his spiel was on point, with one saying he had "summed everything up perfectly."Trump's emergence from the Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, while still being infected with the novel coronavirus, provoked almost universal outrage among his critics, both online and in the mainstream media. Besides his maskless face and perceived disregard for social distancing, some said there were authoritarian tones to how his return was staged, with MSNBC host Joy Reid referring to it as a "Mussolini moment."