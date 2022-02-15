"Alarming claims that the East Australian Current has warmed due to global warming are therefore without foundation."

Coral reefs need protecting. It is not a good idea to drench them in untreated sewage, douse them with toxic chemicals, smash up their habitat with reckless fishing or rearransige the ocean floor with high explosives. But this is relatively mundane environmental housekeeping work. It is a world away from ung unproven science statements and climate models to spout 'save the planet' rhetoric and push for an unrealistic control-and-distribute Net Zero project.