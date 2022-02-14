Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., said in a statement to Fox News:
"USAID's decision to award EcoHealth Alliance additional federal funding is misguided and deeply concerning. EcoHealth used money from their last federal grant to fund dangerous, gain-of-function coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology before the pandemic."Reschenthaler, and 25 other Republicans, sent a letter on Monday to USAID Administrator Samantha Power, requesting additional information about the five-year award granted in October.
"Under the leadership of Dr. Peter Daszak, EcoHealth has failed to comply with federal reporting requirements, given the U.S. government the runaround, and attempted to impede research into the lab leak theory. That's why I introduced a bill to defund EcoHealth.The letter details a litany of concerns surrounding the organization and asks whether USAID considered those before awarding $4.7 million in taxpayer money. It also asks whether the company will subcontract with any foreign labs or will be prohibited from using federal funding to support research in China.
"They've proven they can't be trusted to put the American people ahead of the demands of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]. Additionally, my colleagues and I want to know if USAID was aware of EcoHealth's involvement with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the organization's track record of deception when they awarded them the grant, and if they will continue to funnel taxpayer dollars to controversial research or CCP labs."
EcoHealth Alliance and USAID did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. According to The New York Times, an EcoHealth Alliance spokesperson has cast doubt on their research influencing COVID-19, saying that coronaviruses they studied weren't genetically similar enough.
Monday's letter is just the latest to ratchet up scrutiny of the U.S. government's involvement in Wuhan. Last week, a group of House Republicans sent a letter accusing the Health and Human Services Department of obstructing congressional investigators' attempts to probe the origins of COVID-19.
A USAID spokesperson told Fox News on Tuesday:
"The grant awarded to EcoHealth Alliance will implement the Conservation Works Activity (CWA) in southwest Liberia. CWA partners will work with local communities to improve farming practices and sustainable opportunities that reduce reliance on land, wood or wildlife in conservation areas. CWA will support training, technical assistance, equipment, credit and market access, and agricultural and business inputs.USAID previously sent a letter to Reschenthaler saying that its "PREDICT" program provided EcoHealth Alliance with $1.1 million between October 2009 and May 2019.
"CWA was competitively bid and awarded. EcoHealth Alliance has experience monitoring wildlife and understanding forest-disease dynamics in Liberia, and its consortium partners have substantial experience with protected area management and rural development in Liberia."
"The money was part of a sub-agreement with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) for the purpose of advancing research on critical viruses that could pose harm to human and animal health.
"USAID-funded activities carried out by the WIV were consistent with the work performed in other countries that also received related funding. These activities involved testing for viral families (by polymerase chain reaction (PCR)) in samples collected from wild animals and humans, as well as the development of serologic assays to test for exposure (i.e., antibodies) to coronaviruses in animals and people.
"These activities were done to identify and understand zoonotic viruses among animal populations before they spillover (i.e., are able to infect humans) and cause potential pandemics in people. USAID never authorized or funded any work that aimed to increase the ability of infectious agents to cause disease by enhancing its pathogenicity or by increasing its transmissibility (research known as 'Gain of Function' studies) at WIV. In addition, USAID never received a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to the EcoHealth Alliance requesting a voluntary pause.
"Work in China through the PREDICT project ended in 2019, due to the previous administration's decision to stop all USAID activities in China. Since then, no additional USAID Global Health Security funding has been provided to the WIV."