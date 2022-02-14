Comment: Its annual stress test comes as European and US banks participate in cyberwar games.
The US central bank announced the parameters of the tests on Thursday, revealing that the 34 banks being tested must endure a "hypothetical recession" that focuses stress on commercial real estate and corporate debt markets.
This year's stress test will feature a six-point surge in unemployment to 10% paired with a 40% collapse in commercial real-estate and other asset prices, along with growing corporate bond spreads. Banks will be graded based on their ability to weather the simulated recession while still making four quarters of planned shareholder dividends. Those who fall short are supposed to be saddled with restrictions on dividends and buybacks until they amass the necessary capital needed to pass.
The Fed imposed similar restrictions on the 33 largest banks in the US - all with more than $100 billion in assets - in 2020, forbidding them to engage in share buybacks and capping dividend payments out of perceived need to conserve fiscal resources and retain the ability to lend during the Covid-19 crisis.
Comment: Note that this year banks in the US and UK gave their employees the largest bonus payments since the financial crash of 2008 and the subsequent recession, which they were largely responsible for.
Banks were subjected to a second round of stress tests that year, which they reportedly passed with flying colors.
At the time, the Fed signaled it would hold interest rates at their current near-zero position for at least three years. However, Fed chair Jerome Powell hinted last month that the central bank will raise rates this year after all, most likely in March.
Comment: So they passed the test based on unrealistic parameters, meaning that if some of these stressors come into being they will, most likely, fail.
Such a rate raise could trigger the market volatility scenarios modeled in the stress tests, particularly the collapse in real estate prices. However, Powell has insisted it is needed to control inflation, which has already triggered the largest increase in consumer goods prices in 40 years.
Rada's deputy asked for Biden to be arrested
Verkhovna Rada's deputy Ilya Kiva, representing the Opposition Platform - For Life party, asked to "prepare a neutralization plan" for US President Joe Biden.
“The main provocateur of the war! As part of the fight against disinformation and provocation, the SBU should immediately prepare a plan to neutralize or, if possible, completely eliminate the main panic sower and provocateur of war - (US President Joe) Biden. I t is his statements and direct actions that threaten Ukraine's economy and security.
I hope that President Zelensky has invited him to Ukraine in the coming days for this very purpose. To free Ukraine from colonization and slavery once and for all, ” Kiva wrote in Telegram channel.