Glenn K. Beaton is a writer and columnist living near Aspen. He has been a contributor to The Wall Street Journal, RealClearPolitics, Powerline, Instapundit, American Thinker and numerous other print, radio and television outlets.

Aspen is hosting the National Brotherhood of Skiers, which is advertised to be "the largest black ski group in the United States."That's nice. Welcome to Aspen, my friends.A hearty welcome was not enough, however, for Mike Kaplan, the liberal white CEO of Aspen Skiing Company. He found it necessary to issue a memo to all employees instructing them how to behave around black people.I'm not making this up - these are quotes from Kaplan's memo.Kaplan informs us that he knows the hurt such rules can inflict on a customer who is black because he's talked with "friends who are black." Notice this contrived mention of those black friends he has. I guess we're supposed to surmise that some of his best friends are black.OK, fine, I congratulate Kaplan for having black friends. But I think he made up the part about his black friends feeling racially discriminated against when told that a restaurant is closed or parking is restricted.He sums up with, "In a sense, I'm asking you to see color, to both celebrate our visitors and to recognize their lived experience, not to be color blind." (Aren't all experiences "lived" ones?)Let's parse this. First, the implicit premise to Kaplan's memo is that he thinks Aspen's employees need it. He thinks that unless they're reminded to be welcoming to guests who are black, they're liable not to be.That is inconsistent with my personal observation of Aspen employees. My personal observation is that they welcome all guests. Aspen employees think - TRIGGER WARNING! - that All Guests Matter.Perhaps Kaplan sees things around his executive suite that I don't see out on the street or up on the ski mountain. If so, he should clean up his executive suite.Suppose you run a restaurant that opens at 5. If someone knocks on the locked door at 4 who happens to be black, are you supposed to let them in and scramble to cook and serve them while the restaurant is closed and the staff hasn't yet arrived?What do you do if the person is mixed race? Open at 4:30?Are the other rules also suspended for blacks? Can they rope-duck into closed slopes, can they cut lift lines, can they shoplift, can they speed down Main Street drunk? Not that they would, mind you.If someone in Aspen said, "I'm so glad you and your kind are here, since you're black and all, and we intend to grant you special favors because you are," I'd flip him the bird and catch the next flight out.I'd let it be known that I don't need special rules in skiing, parking, restaurants, college admissions, Supreme Court appointments or skiing. I'm fully a man.P.S. I'll bet you can't tell the skin color of the skier in the photo above, and you don't really care. That's as it should be.