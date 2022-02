© Morgunblaðið/Óskar Pétur Friðriksson



Further analysis of the data is yet to be provided.Earlier this week, the Icelandic Met Office forecasted winds reaching 35 meters per second accompanied by snowfall. According to Guðrún Nína Petersen, a meteorologist at the Icelandic Met OfficeThe Road and Coastal Administration operates 11 wave measurement platforms around Iceland. More info on weather and sea conditions can be found at sjolag.is.