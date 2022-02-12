From Vestmannaeyjar islands, yesterday.
© Morgunblaðið/Óskar Pétur Friðriksson
The Road and Coastal Administration reported record-high waves at the south coast of Iceland as a severe storm swept the county on February 7-8. A total of ten waves of 25 meters high and four waves over 30 meters high were recorded. One wave was so powerful, the wave measuring buoy broke down, but 40 m was the highest point it managed to measure. This is the highest wave recorded since 1990. Further analysis of the data is yet to be provided.

Earlier this week, the Icelandic Met Office forecasted winds reaching 35 meters per second accompanied by snowfall. According to Guðrún Nína Petersen, a meteorologist at the Icelandic Met Office the wind speed at certain regions exceeded calculations made earlier. "Such events are rare," said Guðrún.

The Road and Coastal Administration operates 11 wave measurement platforms around Iceland. More info on weather and sea conditions can be found at sjolag.is.