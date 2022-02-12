Puppet Masters
Macron refused Covid test fearing 'Russians would steal his DNA', so Kremlin rolled out gigantic table - Reuters
Reuters
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 11:26 UTC
As a result, the visiting French head of state was kept at a distance from the Russian leader during lengthy talks on the Ukraine crisis in Moscow.
They were photographed at opposite ends of a table so long that it provoked satirical comment on social media and speculation, including by diplomats, that Putin might be using it to send a message.
But two sources who have knowledge of the French president's health protocol told Reuters Macron had been given a choice: either accept a PCR test done by the Russian authorities and be allowed to get close to Putin, or refuse and have to abide by more stringent social distancing.
"We knew very well that meant no handshake and that long table. But we could not accept that they get their hands on the president's DNA," one of the sources told Reuters, referring to security concerns if the French leader was tested by Russian doctors.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Macron had declined the test and said Russia had no problem with this, but it meant that a 6-metre (20 feet) distance from Putin was required in order to protect the Kremlin leader's health.
A second source in Macron's entourage said he instead took a French PCR test before departure and an antigen test done by his own doctor once in Russia.
"The Russians told us Putin needed to be kept in a strict health bubble," the second source said.
Macron's office said the Russian health protocol "did not seem to us to be either acceptable or compatible with our diary constraints", referring to the length of time that would have been required to wait for the results.
When asked specifically about DNA theft, Macron's office said: "The president has doctors who define with him the rules that are acceptable or not in terms of his own health protocol."
On Thursday, three days after Macron and Putin had their socially-distanced meeting, the Russian leader received Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two men shook hands, and sat close to each other, divided only by a small coffee table.
Source: Reuters
Reader Comments
Reuters exclusive swears that it heard from one of the sources close to the French president. however, he guaranteed his anonymity.But let's take a step back, because saying that doesn't make sense, and you will see, that at the end of the explanation it will continue to make no sense, but at least you will have understood how we are at the level of international relations, today.So, Emmanuel Macron, before leaving Paris, has a PCR test done, according to the French presidential health protocol, rightly, but then, when he arrives in Moscow, the Russian authorities ask him for another PCR, according to the Russian presidential health protocol. one could rightly say, given that we know: country you go, presidential protocol you find.Except that Macron says "no, gentlemen,
I have already done the test, another is not needed". To which the Russians tell him "Horosho, but we keep our President inside such a security bubble, that if we are not sure (and we are not sure) you will not be able to approach him".Hence, the French entourage chooses not to have the Russian PCR done and therefore we are witnessing this meeting at the top, indeed, at the top ... in the sense of 'at the opposite top'.
Knowing this, the respective presses added more wood to the fire, with the Western ones on one side, who accused Putin of fearing that Macron could infect him, among other things it is not well known with what, given that both are sprawled and the Omicorn no longer frightens anyone, and on the other the Russians who complain about the French President's unwillingness to have a very simple swab done.In this situation of equal and draw, the statement released to Reuters is even more absurd. What need did Macon's entourage have to go and reveal such an extremely embarrassing detail, namely that they feared that the Russians, through a swab, could 'steal' Macron's DNA?
That is, the Elysée pays someone to talk to the press, and instead of justifying the work of the Presidency, they trust certain idiots?Or he's not a foolOr he's not stupid at all. In the sense that they said it because it is actually a possible hypothesis, and they know that the Russians could do it because they know that they themselves could theoretically do it.
But then what would the Russians do with Macron's DNA once it was 'stolen'?But what could the Russians do with Macron's DNA?Paraphrasing Friedrich Nietzsche, we could say that if you look too much into delirium, after a while the delirium starts looking at you, and then in the end you start to delirious. So why not? While we're at it ...
1. Cloning of a small Macron to replace the original. We could proceed with the cloning of Macron, and then replace it, once it has been 're-educated' in an anti-Euro-Atlanticist version. The problem is that even the clones are born children, so the Russians would end up with an infant Macron and, even if they did as in the film The boys from Brazil, the new Macron would be ready for replacement only when the original has already expired. the mandates, therefore unusable. It would be much more logical if the French did the same thing, but with Putin.
2. Framing Macron with Forensic Medicine. You could make a nice 'flase flag', which the Russians are good at, too, if you get involved. Like replicating the French President’s DNA cells and then doing another Skripal staging, but getting his genetic fingerprints all over the place this time. “It is highly likely”, the British would say, pointing the finger at the French. It would cause a fracture in the heart of NATO, a cold war won easily.
3. Discover the algorithm that leads to the creation of presidents in the West. They could not clone the entire Macron, but they could take over the genetic sequence that allowed one, who was the editorial assistant in 1999 and the finance inspector in 2008, to become in 2017, at only forty years old and with almost zero of political experience, President of a nuclear power and with a permanent seat on the Security Council at the United Nations.
4. Unraveling the mysteries of dark matter would perhaps be less useful and sensational.Revealing Macron's true phylogeny. It is known that through DNA analysis it is possible to trace the history of an individual's origins. Currently, it is possible to understand if a person is of European, African, Asian or Native American origin, but who knows, maybe the Russians are more advanced in research and may discover that in reality the Macrons are of Italian origin and were called Maccarone. Can you imagine what a scandal in France if such a thing came out? Easy blackmail.
And yet, all jokes aside ...Apart from this small delusion, which nevertheless matches the general picture, it should however be added that in reality it is very true that extremely 'confidential' and important information is written in the DNA of a person, such that those who know the entire code well of a subject can also know the weaknesses regarding, for example, health. Knowing that your enemy has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, heart attack or, better still, certain allergies, can become a weapon.But that is precisely the point, the word enemy.
To think that someone can voluntarily pass on a disease to you with a handshake, or they can steal your most secret and intimate information enclosed in DNA through a tampon, means that you consider them an enemy. And then that photo of two leaders at a physical distance of 4 meters, but even light years away, should no longer just make people laugh so as not to cry, but also reflect.
How did we get to all of this?
any "news" coming from the "Press Agencies", from the Big "Newspapers" or from the "Big TV NEWS", are to be considered all RUNS, LIQUEFIED shit, made only for ZOMBIES
Back in the 80's and 90's it was normal for corporate businessman to have their harddrives secretly copied from their hotel rooms in France.
Espionage is everywhere especially in business and government contracts. How do you think France was one of the worlds largest business settlers around the world. It was not because of their conquering Navy. It was about all its closet works into information, business and politics.
The experimental global project should have woken everyone up by now, that folks begged their governments to have access to their biological software data by getting tested/sampled.
Come on people you were not born stupid, but conditioned that way to follow the ass in front of you, never even seeing their talking heads.
There are many evil people, but in these last years they are openly evil without in all impunity without even trying to hide there evil....
Comment: And yet its not the Russians stealing people's DNA that Macron needs to be afraid of, because it is Russian's DNA that has been collected seemingly for nefarious purposes: When RussiaGate goes truly viral - bioweapons development targeting Russia? Taking this into account with the US' biowarfare labs across the planet and its cheerleaders like Bill Gates threatening the 'next pandemic', might go some way to explaining Russia's apparent construction of a network of labs to study dangerous (and likely weaponised) pathogens, as well as its establishment of checkpoints capable of handling such a situation.
