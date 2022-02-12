Vol. 6581. Letters to the Editor



by A. Berdeu, M. Langlois, and F. Vachier 2022, A&A, 658, L4

Since the discovery in 1993 by the Galileo spacecraft of a satellite to asteroid (243) Ida,. Multiple systems are of specific interest with regard to enabling the determination of a system's mass, and constraining the possible formation mechanisms (rotational fission and subsequent dynamics, large collisions, etc.).High-resolution adaptive optics (AO) systems have played a key role in these discoveries. Here, Berdeu et al. reanalyse SPHERE/IFS archival data of (130) Elektra, a large (~200 km diameter) main belt asteroid with two small moons (6 km and 2 km) previously known. To carefully remove the halo of the primary, they used their newly developed processing technique that combines a data reduction pipeline for SPHERE/IFS and a dedicated point spread function reconstruction algorithm. In doing so, they identified the presence of a third satellite of (130) Elektra in images from three different epochs in December 2014.With a relative magnitude to the primary of 10.5 ± 0.5, its size is estimated to be 1.6 ± 0.4 km. While more data are needed to refine its orbit and constrain the formation mode,