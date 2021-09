© Harald Paleske on September 13, 2021 @ Langendorf Germany



SOMETHING JUST HIT JUPITER

The Solar System is more dangerous than we thought.

POSSIBLE EARTH-DIRECTED CME

Last night, German astronomer Harald Paleske was watching the shadow of Io create a solar eclipse in the atmosphere of Jupiter when something unexpected happened. "A bright flash of light surprised me," he says. "It could only be an impact." Follow the arrows to the fireball. [see image above]Reviewing his video frames, Paleske quickly ruled out objects such as airplanes and satellites, which might be crossing Jupiter at the time of his observation. The fireball was fixed in Jupiter's atmosphere. IThis isn't the first time astronomers have seen things hitting Jupiter. The most famous example is Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 . At the time, most astronomers thought such collisions were rare, happening every hundred years or so. Since SL9, however, amateur astronomers using improved low-light cameras have observed more than a dozen impact flashes in Jupiter's cloudtops.Paleske pinpoints the fireball at Jovian latitude 106.9° (CM1), longitude +3.8°. Other observers are encouraged to monitor the location for debris. created inky clouds -- probably the remains of the impactor itself mixed with aerosols formed by shock-chemistry during the explosion., a dark filament of magnetism on the sun exploded. The blast hurled a CME into space, and maybe toward Earth. Initial. Stay tuned for additional analysis.Aurora alerts: SMS Text