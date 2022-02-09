Earth Changes
Heavy rains trigger deadly mudslide in Risaralda, Colombia - at least 14 killed
Wed, 09 Feb 2022 12:02 UTC
Disaster authorities said the heavy rain fell in the early hours of 08 February 2022, causing a mudslide which ripped through residential areas along the border between the municipalities of Dosquebradas and Pereira.
As of 08 February, authorities said at least 14 people had died, while search and rescue operations were ongoing for 3 people still missing. Thirty-four people were injured in the mudslide which caused severe material damages. At least 7 homes were completely destroyed and a further 69 damaged. Dozens of families have been left homeless and have moved to temporary accommodation.
Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) said the mudslide was a result of heavy rain falling on unstable ground. Some local media reports speculated that the mudslide occurred when a nearby river or stream broke its banks after becoming blocked by flood debris.
The being of two people can differ from one another more than the being of a mineral and of an animal. This is exactly what people do not understand. And they do not understand that knowledge depends on being. Not only do they not understand this latter but they definitely do not wish to understand it.
Recent Comments
Christine Lagarde...... If you cannot spot that one your not likely to spot the "Emma Watson" type ones.
ONE OF THE MOST SPECIFIED ISSUES IN THE AFTERWARD OF THE WAR IN Iraq concerns relations between Israel and the Iraqi Kurds. The persistent refusal...
Russian intelligence accused the United States of large-scale criminal activity in the SAR and of preparing attacks on the Russian, Syrian and...
Would you accept the apology of a crocodile for eating all the fish in the river? No. You'd just spear the cunt in the head.
BELLY UP Hell is for children. Tell them it is Halloween. Make-believe. Make them believe. Fun and games--UNLESS THEY DISOBEY! That way, they...