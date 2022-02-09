Mudslide in Risaralda Colombia February 2022.
© UNGRD
At least 14 people have died after heavy rain triggered a massive mudslide in the department of Risaralda, Colombia.

Disaster authorities said the heavy rain fell in the early hours of 08 February 2022, causing a mudslide which ripped through residential areas along the border between the municipalities of Dosquebradas and Pereira.

As of 08 February, authorities said at least 14 people had died, while search and rescue operations were ongoing for 3 people still missing. Thirty-four people were injured in the mudslide which caused severe material damages. At least 7 homes were completely destroyed and a further 69 damaged. Dozens of families have been left homeless and have moved to temporary accommodation.



Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) said the mudslide was a result of heavy rain falling on unstable ground. Some local media reports speculated that the mudslide occurred when a nearby river or stream broke its banks after becoming blocked by flood debris.