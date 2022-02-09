© UNGRD



At least 14 people have died after heavy rain triggered a massive mudslide in the department of Risaralda, Colombia.Disaster authorities said the heavy rain fell in the early hours of 08 February 2022, causing a mudslide which ripped through residential areas along the border between the municipalities of Dosquebradas and Pereira.Thirty-four people were injured in the mudslide which caused severe material damages. At least 7 homes were completely destroyed and a further 69 damaged. Dozens of families have been left homeless and have moved to temporary accommodation.Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) said the mudslide was a result of heavy rain falling on unstable ground. Some local media reports speculated that the mudslide occurred when a nearby river or stream broke its banks after becoming blocked by flood debris.