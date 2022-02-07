© Siberian Times



Ebeko is one of the most active volcanoes of the Kuril Islands, which is believed to have erupted at least 11 times over the past 230 years.Ebeko, a so-called somma volcano (a type of volcano within a volcano), located on the Kuril Islands in Russia, has woken up after a long period of mild activity, shooting a pillar of ashes into the sky.A video of Ebeko emerged online, showing what were described as its "rocket launches" because the billows of smoke and the roaring sounds made it resemble a spaceport just a few seconds before take-off.Although the locals have become used to such displays, many tourists come to the islands to witness such beauty with their own eyes, forgetting how dangerous these eruptions can be.