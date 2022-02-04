© Yuri Kochetkov/EPAAndrew Roth Moscow correspondent



Russia is to expel the German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) in retaliation for a German ban on broadcasts by Russia's RT.The move marks an escalation in Russia's media war with the west, in which there have already been expulsions of a BBC journalist and a Dutch reporter in the last year.It comes during a period of heightened geopolitical tensions as western governments have accused Russia of preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine and threatened crippling sanctions.A Kremlin spokesperson called the decision political and said it was "nothing but an attack on freedom of expression"., a state-funded news agency that western governments have accused of spreading propaganda.Ultimately, the foreign ministry went beyond a tit-for-tat decision to ban DW's broadcasts, in effectThe Russian foreign ministry also said it would initiate a procedureDW's director general, Peter Limbourg, said in a broadcast interview that Moscow's retaliation exceeded his expectations. "We had been expecting some measures by the Russian side, but I think this is a total overreaction from the Russian government," he said, adding that it was "another sign that the Russian government is not interested in press freedom and freedom of opinion".He said: "Even if we have to leave the country, we will intensify our reporting on the country. We will not just ignore what is happening in Russia, we will report. And we will do more and more."RT's head, Margarita Simonyan, hailed the decision and suggested that further retaliation could lead to all German media being expelled.RT DE had already been under considerable pressure.The regulator has fined RT for breaching impartiality rules in its coverage of Syria and the Salisbury poisoning.