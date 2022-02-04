Following decisions reached last week, some Covid-related restrictions are to be eased this week.It follows Denmark's move to repeal all pandemic laws as of February 1st and return to "life as we knew it", having determined COVID-19 is no longer "a threatening disease for society". The question is, why is Finland going slowly, if it, too, has determined the pandemic is over? The extent to which Finland follows through with full repeal will become clear in the coming weeks.
Starting on Tuesday, February 1st, establishments that primarily serve food will be allowed to stay open until 9pm. But, establishments that mainly serve alcoholic beverages will still be required to stop alcohol sales at 5pm and shut down for the day at 6pm.
Restaurants will be able to retain the right to require Covid passes from customers as a condition of admission. On the other hand, use of the passes will not exempt restaurants from restrictions on alcohol sales and opening hours, at least until mid-February.
Public gyms and swimming pools in the Uusimaa region will also be permitted to operate starting on Tuesday.
Starting on Tuesday, regulations at Finland's borders for passengers arriving from Schengen Area countries as well as non-Schengen EU member states will be lifted.
Perhaps the slower place is because Finland is currently experiencing some of its highest levels of infections, hospitalisations and deaths to date. Test positivity is at its highest, though appears to have stopped rising.
