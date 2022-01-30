Storm Corrie set to hit the UK on Sunday

A nine-year-old boy has died and a man is in hospital after Storm Malik caused a tree to fall on them in Winnothdale, Staffordshire, Police have confirmed.The tragic news comes after a 60-year-old woman was confirmed to have died earlier after being hit by a fallen tree blown over in Aberdeen.and there has been widespread disruption to travel.A woman was also rescued by firefighters after a tree fell onto the roof of her car in Greater Manchester before receiving first aid from a fire service technician and being transferred to the care of the North West Ambulance Service.There was another incident in Apperley Bridge, Bradford where a tree crushed a van just moments before a man had left his vehicle.Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described the impact of Storm Malik as "severe" as the country braces for more disruption from the fourth named storm of the season.The Met Office has issued an amber warning for northern parts of the UK with a yellow warning for North East and North West England, Wales and parts of Scotland.Storm Corrie will move eastwards across Scotland on Sunday and is expected to continue across the North Sea in the early hours of Monday.We can expect gusts of 70-80mph, even perhaps 90mph in some coastal and mountainous areas from Sunday afternoon into the evening.