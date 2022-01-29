© Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov



Nursultan Nazarbayev, the former president of Kazakhstan, has published a video statement, speaking for the first time about the mass unrest that shook the country earlier this month and denying claims that there has been a power struggle among the nation's elite.The 81-year-old released the clip on Tuesday. He rejected rumors that he had fled the country, saying he continues to reside in the capital."There is no conflict or confrontation within the elite," the former president said, seated alone at a desk in front of Kazakh flags. "Rumors to this effect are absolutely groundless."when he left office in 2019, and said he had been living as a "pensioner" since then.However,Many analysts have speculated that he retained a grip on power even after leaving the presidency, through his position as chairman of the, a post he held until earlier this month.The video address will likely do little to quash claims that some kind of power struggle has been taking place in Kazakhstan. Observers have pointed to the dismissal of several important officials loyal to Nazarbayev, includingOn January 17, Tokayev ordered thefrom his position as first deputy head of the KNB. Rumors had been circulating that Abish had taken part in instigating the protests this month, which led to the deaths of hundreds of people, although the government denied that this was the case.Demonstrators across the country took to the streets, speaking out not only against the higher fuel prices, but also against widespread income inequality. Some marched to the sloganThe protests quickly turned violent in a number of locations, prompting Tokayev to request assistance from peacekeeping forces from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The military alliance reported last week that violence had been halted and troops were beginning their withdrawal.to come later this year, including the creation of a new "national fund" that will be used for social services, with contributions from wealthy businesses. At the same time,replaced his predecessor as chairman of the Security Council, and, according to the ex-president's recent statement, will soon take his place as chairman of the ruling Nur Otan party.Within Kazakhstan's opaque political arena, the exact nature of this changing of the guard, and its consequences for the nation's people, remains to be seen.