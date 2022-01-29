Residents in outback Australia have been forced to drive hundreds of kilometres for basic groceries after a 'once in a lifetime' desert storm blocked off their communities.Another resident, who encountered the same issue at Woolworths, posted: 'The joys of country life, and having the main road and train tracks washed away by the flood.'With the Covid crisis wreaking havoc across Australia, shoppers in every state have faced product shortages.But in remote areas when supermarket shelves are bare, it's far more difficult to find an alternative.'What will likely happen: me making a special trip into town next week and possibly needing two days off work to make the trip to try and get the items like meat, milk, fruit and veg,' Amanda said.'I know most of you live in cities - so this is a glimpse of life out here.'Trucks are now making their way into Alice Springs and surrounding areas from NSW and Queensland on the Barkly Highway from the north - a much longer route.But both Coles and Woolworths said new deliveries on Friday would help ease some of the supply crunch.A Woolworths spokesperson said the supermarket giant has re-routed deliveries from SA into the NT via Mt Isa this week, but they warned shoppers Queensland road closures are now also impacting those delivery routes.'Our teams are working hard to deliver stock to our NT stores as quickly as possible, and assessing alternate delivery routes,' a spokesman for the supermarket said.'Unfortunately, our local customers will continue to regrettably see reduced product availability in our stores. We know this is frustrating and thank everyone for their patience and understanding.'