A Conservative MP's claim that Boris Johnson was "ambushed with a cake" at his birthday gathering held in Downing Street during lockdown has gone down a treat on social media after yet another day of high political drama.Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, a long-standing ally of the prime minister, told Channel 4 News on Tuesday evening that the gathering was not a "premeditated" party and that Johnson was working in the room before staff came in and presented him with a birthday cake.The MP for Bournemouth West added:Social media erupted with mockery at Burns' remarks. Nigella Lawson tweeted that the term "ambushed by cake" would make the perfect title for a recipe book.In response, the minister said Lawson was more than welcome to use the name if she included his "Granny's Christmas cake recipe".Lawson was unimpressed, responding: "This is too meta. Plus, you think it's a joke? Says it all."Elsewhere on Twitter, people poked fun at Burns' comments.One user shared a 2011 video of former deputy prime minister John Prescott sticking his fingers in a BBC cake being offered to celebrate the first anniversary of the coalition government.Another edited footage from the Jurassic Park film to show the game warden being ambushed by a birthday cake.The historian Greg Jenner was poised with a series of cake puns featuring military figures ambushed by cake.One person envisioned scenes from the Cabinet Office, which has played a pivotal role in the Metropolitan police's decision to formally investigate alleged parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.And the campaigner and food writer Jack Monroe shared a photo of a Peppa Pig cake, perhaps in reference to the PM's infamous praise of Peppa Pig World.