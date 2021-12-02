There were, the source added, "loads of leaving parties" and unplanned social events that took place in Downing Street throughout the second and third lockdowns.

people were banned from seeing loved ones at Christmas last year, it was fine for him and his friends to throw a boozy party in Downing Street?

Boris Johnson is under intense pressure to explain why No 10 staff seemingly held two parties during lockdown last winter as insiders said the prime minister attended one gathering and remarked on how packed it was.Witnesses have come forward to detail party games and festivities beyond midnight in Downing Street during the winter 2020 lockdown, expanding on reports first made in the Daily Mirror.Johnson and his press secretary did not deny the events took place though they simultaneously insisted no Covid rules were broken. Without elaboration, they said on Wednesday that they "don't recognise" some of the reports.At prime minister's questions, Keir, adding: "The prime minister doesn't deny there was a Downing Street Christmas party last year. He says no rules were broken. Both of those things can't be true."The allegations centre aroundA source with knowledge of the 27 November gathering told the Guardian thatto continue working.Separately, the BBC said it had talked to someone who attended the 18 December event and recounted that, despite a mood described by the source as "downbeat".unless there was a specific reason to leave, such as work or education at the time.- meaning the only permitted indoor social mixing outside your own household was with a support bubble.Responding to Starmer's question about whether parties had been held inside Downing Street,, saying only: "What I can tell the right honourable gentleman is that all guidance was followed completely in No 10."Starmer replied thatAfter PMQs, Johnson's press secretary gave a sometimes confusing series of responses at a media briefing, repeatedly refusing to explain why No 10 said it did not recognise the reports about the parties, and how they could have met Covid rules at the time.Asked to explain, she added: "I don't have anything else to add to what I've said already ...Starmer said the claims about the parties illustrated the wider issue of Johnson and his government setting out Covid rules for the public while not abiding by these themselves.Addressing Johnson, the Labour leader pointed out the lack of mask-wearing by some Conservative backbenchers behind him, saying: "As ever: one rule for them, another rule for everybody else."At the peak of the first lockdown, Johnson was accused of undermining trust in the rules in sticking by Cummings, then his chief adviser, despite the Guardian and Mirror revealing that Cummings travelled from London to Durham with Covid symptoms in breach of the rules at the time.Cummings was particularly mocked after explaining he had driven with his wife and son to the local beauty spot of Barnard Castle on his wife's birthday in April 2020, where he was spotted, purely to test his eyesight. Cummings later said he had not been wholly truthful in his explanations, and that he had moved his family for security reasons.