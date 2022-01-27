© Getty Images/Viaframe



Famed writer and economisthas warned that the actions of governments - such as spending 16% of global GDP on the Covid pandemic and massive money printing -In the latest episode of Live from the Vault, the businessman explained thatThe big problem with fiat money is that it's largely based on public faith in the issuer, he said.According to Kiyosaki, there are a number of ways to store wealth that are independent of any central bank and can help to mitigate the impact of any pending economic crash.The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, stressed: "They (governments) now have to keep printing, or we crash. That's why I've been bullish on gold for all these years."Talking about the lack of trust in the paper markets,It's important to buy physical gold - the favorite hedge against market turbulence - as well as silver in pounds and ounces, he said.