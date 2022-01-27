© Malawi Red Cross



At least 70 people have now died after as a result of floods and severe weather in Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi over the last few days. Flooding began after heavy rain in Madagascar on 17 January, and worsened after heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Ana which passed over the countries from 22 January 2022.Heavy rain affected areas of Analamanga Region in Madagascar, including the capital Antananarivo, several days before Tropical Storm Ana passed over the island. At least 10 fatalities were reported as of 19 January.: Analamanga, Mangoro, Atsinanana, Boeny, Diana, Matsiatra Ambony, Sofia, Vakinankaratra, Analanjirofo and Itasy. Around 10,000 houses have been damaged and as of 26 January, 71,781 people had been displaced from their homes, including 55,859 in Analamanga.BNGRC reported some people in areas of the capital and Analamanga had started to return to their homes after levels of the Ikopa and Sisaony rivers had started to fall.with 99 people injured. Strong winds and flooding damaged thousands of homes as well as schools and power infrastructure. As many as 2,756 houses have been completely destroyed and 7,315 houses damaged.mostly in the provinces of Zambezia, Nampula and Tete provinces, and to a lesser extent Sofala, Niassa and Cabo Delgado. Eight accommodation centres have been set up in Zambezia and 2 in Tete to house people displaced from their homes.Severe flooding was reported in Zambezia after the Licungo River broke its banks. Over the last days widespread flooding was also reported in the districts of Doa, Zumbu, Tete and Mutarara in Tete province. The bridge over the Rovubue river, between Tete Sede and Moaztize, was completely destroyed.In Nampula, the most impacted areas reportedly are Liupo, Monapo, Moma and Nacala districts, with several road connections being cut by the water, according to a report by the UN.and 107 injured as a result of the storm.Malawi's Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) said it has received reports of damages caused by heavy rains, flooding and strong winds from local authorities in Nsanje, Chikwawa, Dedza, Mwanza, Zomba, Blantyre, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Balaka, Neno, Ntcheu and Mchinji.Eleven deaths have been reported; 3 in Neno, 2 each in Mulanje, Blantyre City and Chikwawa; and 1 each in Blantyre District and Mwanza.Chikwawa has recorded the highest number of affected households. Over 10,000 people have been displaced in the district and are staying in 44 emergency camps.Electricity Supply Commission of Malawi (ESCOM) said the storm had damaged infrastructure, leaving homes in Chikwawa, Mulanje, Thyolo, Phalombe and parts of Chiradzulu, Zomba, Blantyre and Mwanza without power since 25 January.